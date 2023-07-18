How Long Do Keurig Coffee Makers Typically Last?

For many dedicated lovers of caffeine, a Keurig is perhaps one of the greatest inventions of the 21st century. Instead of rising at the crack of dawn to grind, assemble, and brew a carafe of coffee, one little machine can do it all for you in five minutes.

While Keurigs certainly are convenient, everything has a lifespan. How long is a Keurig machine's? Well, most customers say their Keurigs have lasted somewhere in the realm of three to five years. A concrete estimate of how long these will last, however, depends on a few factors. How often you use the machine is one of the key things you should take into consideration. Another is how often you clean it.

While the lifespan of a Keurig can vary widely, there is one thing you can do to make sure it lasts as long as possible. You should be performing regular maintenance on it.