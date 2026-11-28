The First KitchenAid Stand Mixer Colors Were Bright And Stylish
For many home bakers, the KitchenAid stand mixer is as necessary as a dishwasher or oven. The iconic appliance is prized for its form as well as its function, coming in an array of vibrant colors that add a touch of whimsy to countertops worldwide. When KitchenAid first came out with the stand mixer in 1919, the Model H-5, it came in the popular appliance color of that time: white. By the '50s, kitchen decor tastes had evolved from the stark color selections seen for decades to more colorful, cheery palettes.
So, KitchenAid's mixer color options brightened along with post-war spirits. What once came in a lone color choice now was offered in an array of jellybean-like hues, including bubblegum pink, sunny yellow, and a verdant green. Today, the company is renowned for its prismatic appliances adding pops of color to kitchens everywhere, but only six colors emerged in KitchenAid's inaugural color line-up in 1955, but 27 options are now available for their basic stand mixer. More choices emerge regularly as well, like the beetroot and agave tones seen in the seven coolest KitchenAid mixer colors you can find in 2026.
The colorful evolution of KitchenAid mixers
KitchenAid's color choices in the postwar era followed the trends like those seen in the seven popular kitchen paint colors from the '50s. Kitchens were reflections of the styles and tastes of the day and the company, along with other manufacturers, sought to not just help people cook, but to appeal to their aesthetics and fashion sense.
Ironically, the brand celebrated its 50th anniversary in 1969 with the release of a white edition that is among KitchenAid's most popular mixer to this day. In 1994, 25 years later, KitchenAid launched a heartier array of hues that would catch eyes in any cooking space, with descriptive names like "Anthracite Grey," "Apple Green," and "Tangerine Orange." Companies such as Le Creuset followed suit, releasing 200 different cookware colors since 1995 alone. Despite the kaleidoscopic selection of kitchen decor, cookware, and appliance shades that have been released since KitchenAid made its vivid mark, some, like these six cookware colors that will never go out of style, remain classics.