For many home bakers, the KitchenAid stand mixer is as necessary as a dishwasher or oven. The iconic appliance is prized for its form as well as its function, coming in an array of vibrant colors that add a touch of whimsy to countertops worldwide. When KitchenAid first came out with the stand mixer in 1919, the Model H-5, it came in the popular appliance color of that time: white. By the '50s, kitchen decor tastes had evolved from the stark color selections seen for decades to more colorful, cheery palettes.

So, KitchenAid's mixer color options brightened along with post-war spirits. What once came in a lone color choice now was offered in an array of jellybean-like hues, including bubblegum pink, sunny yellow, and a verdant green. Today, the company is renowned for its prismatic appliances adding pops of color to kitchens everywhere, but only six colors emerged in KitchenAid's inaugural color line-up in 1955, but 27 options are now available for their basic stand mixer. More choices emerge regularly as well, like the beetroot and agave tones seen in the seven coolest KitchenAid mixer colors you can find in 2026.