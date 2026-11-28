Keurig Machine Lights Flashing? Here's What It Means And How To Fix It
Noticing unusual flashing lights on your Keurig can be concerning. Luckily, most issues related to flashing lights are easy to fix, but you first need to know what they mean. While this can vary depending on which Keurig coffee machine you have, there are some problems that occur across most models. For instance, you may also see one light flashing or multiple lights flashing. One flashing light generally corresponds to a specific issue or regular operation, which can be identified in the user manual. For example, the Brew button flashing blue means it's ready; the same button flashing red means the water is heating.
Multiple flashing lights need further investigation to determine the issue. A common cause is water reservoir or filter issues. This may be due to charcoal water filter damage or the reservoir not being positioned correctly. Flashing lights may also indicate a clogged entrance or exit needle, which can also lead to lukewarm coffee. This part of the appliance that inserts into the K-Cup is the most likely issue if the flashing lights are accompanied by your coffee machine not brewing correctly, though it's worth checking for other common Keurig customer complaints.
Lights can also flash when you need to descale the coffee machine. Check the instruction manual to see which light on your particular model will flash to indicate this. Finally, you may notice buttons that always flash briefly (like the Brew button flashing red while heating) doing so continuously even when the operation is complete. In this case, contact Keurig customer support.
How to address Keurig flashing lights
While it may sound obvious, for many flashing light problems, start by unplugging the machine and plugging it back in. If lights are still flashing, you'll need to tackle a specific problem. For a clogged needle, unclog it by inserting the cleaning tool that came with the Keurig into the needle to carefully remove buildup. Remember to unplug the machine before doing this. Simply descale your Keurig coffee maker if the relevant light is flashing, though descaling your Keurig every six to eight weeks can head off that issue.
If the flashing lights are related to a damaged charcoal filter, simply replace it. If the water reservoir is the concern, try repositioning the reservoir by taking it out and putting it back, fully locking it into the lock tab slots. Alternatively, you may need to remove and empty the reservoir before cleaning it, refilling it, and putting it back into the machine. Keurig recommends doing a water-only brew to test these fixes. If the correct amount of water dispenses, the issue should be fixed.
Keurig suggests contacting customer support if fixes for flashing lights haven't been successful. Unfortunately, if these issues can't be fixed, it's probably time to replace your Keurig. Other issues will generally be present if this is the case, such as problems with coffee taste or the machine making strange noises. The average Keurig lifespan is four to five years when used daily, so the older your machine, the more likely it is that flashing lights indicate a permanent issue.