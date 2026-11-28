Noticing unusual flashing lights on your Keurig can be concerning. Luckily, most issues related to flashing lights are easy to fix, but you first need to know what they mean. While this can vary depending on which Keurig coffee machine you have, there are some problems that occur across most models. For instance, you may also see one light flashing or multiple lights flashing. One flashing light generally corresponds to a specific issue or regular operation, which can be identified in the user manual. For example, the Brew button flashing blue means it's ready; the same button flashing red means the water is heating.

Multiple flashing lights need further investigation to determine the issue. A common cause is water reservoir or filter issues. This may be due to charcoal water filter damage or the reservoir not being positioned correctly. Flashing lights may also indicate a clogged entrance or exit needle, which can also lead to lukewarm coffee. This part of the appliance that inserts into the K-Cup is the most likely issue if the flashing lights are accompanied by your coffee machine not brewing correctly, though it's worth checking for other common Keurig customer complaints.

Lights can also flash when you need to descale the coffee machine. Check the instruction manual to see which light on your particular model will flash to indicate this. Finally, you may notice buttons that always flash briefly (like the Brew button flashing red while heating) doing so continuously even when the operation is complete. In this case, contact Keurig customer support.