Of the two gluten-free coffee cake mixes I tried, there was one that wowed and one that underwhelmed. Simple Mills was the latter. Part of the reason this baking mix is in last place is because it's the most expensive — at least $3 more than the others — and while I am not against paying a premium for organic food, it just didn't deliver a coffee cake worth that price. If this ranking were based purely on quality of ingredients, Simple Mills would win hands down. However, when I want a piece of coffee cake, I'm not looking for something health-conscious — I want to indulge in something sweet and tasty.

I'm actually a huge fan of Simple Mills as a company. Though I'm not gluten intolerant, I have family members who are, and I've found this brand's cookies and crackers to be some of the best out there. This was my first time using a Simple Mills baking mix, and I had high hopes that it would prove to be as good as its other products, but it ended up being the most disappointing. The texture was denser and drier than the rest of the mixes on this list and its sweetness was far too muted for my taste. Due to its lack of preservatives, this cake also doesn't keep well, so if you don't eat it right away (or freeze it) you'll be left with a tough, compressed, barely edible cake.