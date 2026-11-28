7 Store-Bought Coffee Cake Mixes, Ranked Worst To Best
What exactly is coffee cake? The answer to that question isn't as simple as you might think. This treat has a long and complex history, and different cultures have developed their own unique versions over time. The traditional American style of coffee cake, which has been around since the early 20th century, doesn't actually include coffee in its recipe. Instead, it's meant to be served as an accompaniment to our favorite morning beverage. It typically consists of sweet sponge cake, cinnamon and sometimes other spices, and a crunchy streusel topping.
Even if you're an experienced baker, making coffee cake from scratch can be time-consuming and fraught with potential pitfalls. Thankfully, you can skip all that hard work with one of the many coffee cake mixes you can pick up at the grocery store. In order to discover which is the best, I tracked down seven different brands of coffee cake mix, fired up my oven, and baked away. My kitchen will now probably smell like cinnamon forever — or maybe I inhaled so much that it permanently coated my smell receptors. But it was all worth it to deliver this coffee cake mix ranking, starting with the worst and ending with the best.
7. Simple Mills Organic Oat Flour Cinnamon Swirl Muffin and Cake Baking Mix
Of the two gluten-free coffee cake mixes I tried, there was one that wowed and one that underwhelmed. Simple Mills was the latter. Part of the reason this baking mix is in last place is because it's the most expensive — at least $3 more than the others — and while I am not against paying a premium for organic food, it just didn't deliver a coffee cake worth that price. If this ranking were based purely on quality of ingredients, Simple Mills would win hands down. However, when I want a piece of coffee cake, I'm not looking for something health-conscious — I want to indulge in something sweet and tasty.
I'm actually a huge fan of Simple Mills as a company. Though I'm not gluten intolerant, I have family members who are, and I've found this brand's cookies and crackers to be some of the best out there. This was my first time using a Simple Mills baking mix, and I had high hopes that it would prove to be as good as its other products, but it ended up being the most disappointing. The texture was denser and drier than the rest of the mixes on this list and its sweetness was far too muted for my taste. Due to its lack of preservatives, this cake also doesn't keep well, so if you don't eat it right away (or freeze it) you'll be left with a tough, compressed, barely edible cake.
6. White Lily Cinnamon Crumb Cake Mix
White Lily is a flour brand well-loved by Southern-style biscuit bakers. The brand's coffee cake mix, though, is a disjointed tale of two elements. One of them, the cake itself, is mostly good; airy (except in the center, which collapsed), moist, with crispy edges and a seam of sharp, sweet cinnamon and sugar running through each bite. Then there's the streusel topping, which turned out to be such a failure that I was convinced I'd done something wrong. I read and re-read the baking instructions on the package a hundred times and I'm sure I did everything by the book. So to paraphrase a classic break-up expression: Sorry, White Lily — it's not me, it's you.
As with all of the cakes in this ranking, White Lily's streusel topping comes in a small bag within the package, and is meant to be sprinkled in two parts: one in between two layers of batter, and one covering the top. The problem is, this topping is basically just pulverized cinnamon and sugar dust, and without any fat or moisture, it sits on top of the cake and dries out in the oven. It doesn't become crunchy or caramelized, but it does become bitter and unpleasant. The layer inside the cake is gooey, sweet, and spicy, but the topping is so bad it really ruins the rest. This is the cheapest of all the mixes here, but I'd happily fork over a few more bucks for a better cake.
5. Betty Crocker Reese's Peanut Butter Coffee Cake Mix
I should preface this ranking entry by mentioning that my family loved Reese's coffee cake by Betty Crocker so much that it disappeared before I even finished writing down my notes. This mix did make a delicious cake, with beautifully caramelized edges surrounding a rich, moist, decadent interior studded with peanut butter chips and topped with a satisfyingly crunchy, crystalline streusel layer. It's nutty and toasty with balanced sweetness. The problem is, it doesn't give off any real coffee cake vibes. It's a peanut butter cake dressed in a coffee cake-esque costume.
That doesn't mean I would hesitate to make this again (I've already had multiple requests to do so). It just means that if you're looking for an airy, spicy coffee cake, you'll find this Reese's version confusing. There's really no spice whatsoever. Even the streusel topping, which in every other cake was packed with cinnamon heat, is just brown sugar here. I can't imagine that cinnamon and peanut butter would clash — I mean, cinnamon-flavored peanut butter is a thing — so I'm not sure why Betty Crocker decided to omit it here. Whatever the reason, the lack of spice does seem glaring when compared to all the other cakes, giving this Reese's-themed concoction a one-dimensional personality.
4. Bob's Red Mill Cinnamon Swirl Coffee Cake Baking Mix
I use a lot of Bob's Red Mill products in my baking, and they always deliver. That's why I was surprised that this coffee cake mix didn't produce an exceptional finished product. While the cake itself was quite bouncy, light, and melt-in-your-mouth moist, I was once again let down by the cinnamon streusel. The package instructions are similar to most of the other cakes: Pour half the batter in the pan, cover with half the cinnamon mix, pour the rest of the batter, and top with the remainder of the streusel. There's an extra step with Bob's mix here, which is not explained particularly well, and involves maneuvering a butter knife halfway through the cake to create the swirl effect.
As you might notice from the photo, the difference between the clean wavy swirl on the package and the sunken, uneven mess in my cake is pretty stark. That swirling technique also didn't create a uniform streusel topping; the parts that were swirled into the batter caramelized well, while the rest of the topping stayed dry and dusty. Maybe that was due to a skill issue on my part, but in my defense, I think if you're going to add a fussy extra step like that, it should be more thoroughly illustrated. It should also serve to improve the cake's taste and/or texture, and this seemed to make it worse.
3. Krusteaz Gluten Free Cinnamon Swirl Crumb Cake and Muffin Mix
Krusteaz is the one brand of coffee cake mix that was on the shelves of every grocery store I visited, and now that I've baked both the traditional and gluten-free options, I understand why. While I gave the mix made with traditional flour a slight edge, this gluten-free version was also a great success, and thus gets rewarded with a well-deserved bronze medal.
The directions are simple, with no finicky extra steps, and the resulting cake is moist and tender with perfect deep amber edges. Those satisfyingly crispy sides lead up to a delicious streusel topping that's crunchy and caramelized and well-balanced between sweetness and spice, and there's not a dry bite to be had. After a few bites, the cake did start to seem denser as I chewed it, leaving a thick coating on my palate — I assume that's from the particular blend of brown rice and sorghum flours and the gums required to help the mix rise. That's the only indication that this cake isn't made with traditional wheat. I'd recommend this cake to anyone, regardless of whether or not they have a dietary restriction.
2. Krusteaz Cinnamon Swirl Crumb Cake and Muffin Mix
The traditional flour version of coffee cake from Krusteaz gets very close to perfection. If you looked up coffee cake in the encyclopedia, this is pretty much exactly what you'd expect to see. It's a soft, tender white cake with a spring in its step, crunchy and caramelized on every square inch of its exterior. Plus it's pleasantly moist while still maintaining a light, feathery feel.
There's a very narrow gap between this mix from Krusteaz and the first-place winner, and I would certainly reach for this one without hesitation. It's especially appealing because of its low price — I paid around $3.50 for the box, making it the second-cheapest option on this roster. It's hard to fault this cake for anything, really, but when put head-to-head with number one, it was slightly less enticing. It could have used a bit more rise on it, and a touch more cinnamon in the streusel, which was fairly mellow and brown sugar-forward. That said, this cake scores lots of points for its flavor, texture, price, and easy preparation.
1. Duncan Hines Dolly Parton's Cinnamon Swirl Crumb Cake & Muffin Mix
My adoration of the late, great Dolly Parton is no secret. We almost share a birthday (they're one day apart), and I've always appreciated not just her musical genius, but her philanthropic spirit. She also happened to love food and even launched her own wine brand (spoiler alert, Dolly Chardonnay is delightful). I did my best to come at Dolly's coffee cake mix, made by Duncan Hines, with an objective eye and bias-free taste buds. In the end, after trying every coffee cake, there was no doubt in my mind that Dolly Parton's was the one I'd be the most excited to buy and bake — and of course, devour — again.
This cake came out of the oven with the highest, fluffiest texture, reminiscent of Dolly's towering blonde bouffant. Like any good Southern treat, this cake calls for butter and lots of it, mixed into both the cake batter itself and melted into the topping mix. That's what really sets this cake apart from the rest. There's an unmatched buttery richness here that no other cake came close to, yet it still maintained an airy lightness. The only nit I have to pick is that the center layer of cinnamon sank to the bottom, which I imagine was due to the additional butter weighing it down. Still, that had no negative impact on the deliciousness and craveability of this irresistible cake.
Methodology
I purchased these seven coffee cake mixes at local grocery stores and online. Each was baked one at a time in a temperature-calibrated conventional oven following the instructions on the package, adjusting for time to achieve a proper bake when necessary.
Once baked and cooled, I carefully removed each cake from its pan. I analyzed its appearance, taking particular note of the bottom, sides, and top. I then cut a slice from one corner and took a look at the interior of the cake. Then it was time to dig in. For each one, I focused on how well the cake itself turned out, looking for a balanced sweetness and an evenly cooked, soft, and airy texture. I then took into account the other elements. The best cakes were flavorful without being too sweet or spicy, were relatively easy to prepare, offered a good value, and made me want to go in for another bite.