What Is Sorghum And Where Does It Come From?

An underrated ancient grain, sorghum is a versatile, up-and-coming powerhouse ingredient in the kitchen. Forbes currently ranks it 5th in overall global grain production, though a large percentage of this is currently harvested for animal agriculture and not necessarily human consumption; it remains somewhat of a mystery as to why sorghum has been a long-standing staple in some cultures while in others it has remained largely overlooked. Misconceptions about the grain's nutrient content have veiled the fact that sorghum is actually a highly nutrient-dense agricultural product that's also drought-resistant, requiring much less irrigation than other more conventional grains, and making sorghum inherently more ecologically sound to grow.

Able to withstand tougher climates than wheat or corn, while being more nutritious than either, sorghum is easy to incorporate into a diverse array of diets because it's a non-GMO grain that's naturally gluten-free. Sorghum stalks can also be cultivated for a variety of purposes, from edible sorghum syrup to sustainable biofuel. There are all kinds of reasons why sorghum is worth adding to your diet if you haven't tried it already.