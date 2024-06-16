This Is The Absolute Best Flour For Southern-Style Biscuits

It's hard to name a more iconic Southern staple than the biscuit. These pillowy-soft bites can show up at any meal, whether they're smothered with gravy and topped with an egg, slathered with fruity jam, or topping a savory casserole. A good biscuit recipe typically only has a few very simple ingredients, but the trouble is, it's not always easy to get the texture just right, especially if you're not using White Lily flour.

Ask any Southerner, and they'll tell you that White Lily is the absolute best flour for making a batch of truly Southern-style biscuits. In fact, it's the one ingredient that can make or break the batch. Sure, you can use any regular all-purpose flour to make biscuits, and they'll probably come out okay, but White Lily is different because it has a lower protein content than all-purpose flours. It's also milled differently and has a unique, fine texture that will create biscuits that bake up extremely light and tender.