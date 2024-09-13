It's Official: Dolly Parton Just Launched Her Own Wine Brand

Dolly Parton, the grande dame of country music, has been blessing her fans with meaningful songs for over sixty years. Now, she's sharing her signature joie de vivre in a new way, with a wine collection that will be available at major retailers like Total Wine and online at Vivino just in time for the holidays.

Parton's official statement to Rolling Stone on the launch of Dolly Wines was that she wanted to create wine that is perfect for all of life's special moments, whether "sharing stories around the table, simply relaxing in the garden, or gathering with loved ones for the holiday."

In the United States, Dolly's singular offering right now is a Chardonnay, which is significant because white wine fans say it's their favorite. The wine is aged in barrels of toasted oak, which lends a smokiness to the sweet, fruity flavor profile.