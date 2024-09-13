It's Official: Dolly Parton Just Launched Her Own Wine Brand
Dolly Parton, the grande dame of country music, has been blessing her fans with meaningful songs for over sixty years. Now, she's sharing her signature joie de vivre in a new way, with a wine collection that will be available at major retailers like Total Wine and online at Vivino just in time for the holidays.
Parton's official statement to Rolling Stone on the launch of Dolly Wines was that she wanted to create wine that is perfect for all of life's special moments, whether "sharing stories around the table, simply relaxing in the garden, or gathering with loved ones for the holiday."
In the United States, Dolly's singular offering right now is a Chardonnay, which is significant because white wine fans say it's their favorite. The wine is aged in barrels of toasted oak, which lends a smokiness to the sweet, fruity flavor profile.
Dolly's chardonnay will enliven all your special occasions
On the Dolly Wines website, the California Chardonnay is described as "reminiscent of a morning sun in the Smoky Mountains." It's dry and light-bodied with notes of stone fruit, sweet cream, and white raspberry. Predictably, Parton's site recommends pairing the white wine with a Southern dish: A spiced-honey glazed ham would be scrumptious for a festive dinner.
An editor at US Weekly dubbed the Dolly Parton wine a "porch slammer," which is to say "you can just sit on your porch and slam it back." The fruitiness of the Chardonnay is sippable all by itself or as part of a simple wine cocktail, like the two-ingredient French Kir.
Dolly Wines are produced in conjunction with Parton Family Cellars and Accolade Wines. Right now, only the Chardonnay is available in the United States, while a rosé and a prosecco are for sale in the United Kingdom. The wine is budget-friendly, with bottles averaging around $15 at major wine and spirits retailers nationwide. Thanks Dolly!