8 Things You Might Not Know About Coffee Cake

Coffee cake is often associated with a particular cinnamon streusel archetype. However, the dessert is part of a diverse legacy that's intertwined with the history of coffee itself.

During the 16th century, Ottoman coffee houses set a precedent for serving coffee as a social ritual, taking the form of gathering places where people would convene to exchange ideas and information, or simply enjoy a break in the day. This cultural tradition eventually influenced Europeans.

Europeans soon continued drinking coffee and opened up their own coffee houses. Some of the first appeared in mid-17th century Venice and Vienna. These establishments spread quickly across the continent, and though they borrowed from the Ottoman tradition, they were also distinct for their own innovation: serving cakes to go with coffee. From this, coffee cake recipes began to evolve.

The modern version of the coffee cake takes inspiration from many traditional sweets that got their start in coffee houses. The pleasure of having coffee and cake — made at home or ordered at a cafe, eaten for breakfast, or as an afternoon snack — is often just as much about enjoying the delicious pairing in good company.