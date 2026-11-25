5 Unwritten Rules Of Cleaning Your Keurig Coffee Machine
Keurig, the revolutionary coffee machine brand that makes use of individualized pods, known as K-Cups, is popular for a reason. With a name that comes from the Dutch word for "excellence," Keurig produces coffeemakers that are exemplary in many ways. They're relatively small, aesthetically pleasing, and quite convenient compared to some other brewing methods, letting you skip the muss and fuss of boiling water or scooping grounds.
While their unique design makes Keurig machines easier to clean than a drip coffee maker or espresso machine, these devices still require regular upkeep if you want to avoid moldy machines and bitter-tasting coffee. However, some cleaning methods for these devices may be less than obvious, judging from the number of people on social media asking for help about how to restore their Keurig's former glory. If you're machine has lost its luster, don't worry — we rounded up some of the unwritten rules for cleaning these popular coffeemakers.
Descale every three to six months
"Descale" is one of those words you may have heard in relation to cleaning kitchen appliances without knowing the exact definition. Essentially, "scale" is the layer of hard, white material that forms on a coffeemaker's water tank, or any appliance that interacts with water. This layer comes from minerals in the water depositing on the surface over time. To "descale" then, is to remove this layer. You should plan to do this every three to six months.
The exact descaling process varies slightly depending on which machine you have, but it usually involves placing a descaling liquid in the water reservoir and using the "brew" button to run it through the machine a few times to clean out the mineral deposits. For many devices, you first enter "descale mode" by holding the "8 ounce" and "12 ounce" buttons at the same time. As for what liquid to use, Keurig has its own descaling solution available for purchase, but distilled white vinegar is also a popular, and economic, alternative, as is cleaning with Alka-Seltzer.
You may need to reset your descale light
So, you descaled your machine, put hot water and vinegar through multiple times, and your Keurig is as fresh as a daisy. But there's a problem: the descale light is still on. This is an issue reported by a number of Keurig users online. One Redditor noted, "I descaled the machine and tried unplugging it/plugging it back in, no luck though."
The issue is that the Keurig views "descale" as a specific mode, meaning you can clean as much as you want, but if you don't let the machine finish the cycle, it still keeps the descale light on. When your descale light is flashing, it can often mean that the machine is requesting a descale, or that the machine is registering as being partially through the descale cycle. If the light is solid, it often means that the descale mode is currently running. Once your Keurig has gone through its full descale cycle, the light should turn off again.
The needles need cleaning too
When you're cleaning your Keurig, it's relatively easy to remember to descale it — as noted, there's a light that comes on to periodically remind you. However, there are some less obvious parts of routine coffeemaker upkeep. Specifically, don't forget to clean your Keurig's needles. There are two needles in every Keurig machine: an entrance needle that punctures the top of the K-Cup, and an exit needle that punctures the bottom. These points are at risk of getting small amounts of coffee grounds on them each time the Keurig is used. While that's not a lot of mess, it can build up over time, leaving the needle less effective and potentially changing the taste of your coffee for the worse.
To clean the needles, you need a paperclip. This may sound a tad janky, but it's recommended by no less an authority than Keurig. To clean the exit needle, remove the pod holder from the brewer, then remove the funnel from the holder by pressing down on the sides. There's a tube on the bottom of the holder; insert the bent paperclip into the tube and move it around to clear any excess grounds. For the entrance needle, use the same paperclip and insert it in the side holes of the needle. Wiggle it around to remove debris there, and you're done!
Replace the water filter every two months
Another part of the Keurig that needs regular replacement is the water filter. While you can technically make coffee with an old water filter, or no filter at all, you probably get a cup that doesn't taste as delicious. The water filter removes impurities, such as chlorine and sediment, from your drink.
Filter pods are available from Keurig. Replacing them is a simple process. First, find the filter pod you're trying to replace (it may be located in the handle of the water reservoir, so that's a good place to start looking). Take it out, then take a replacement pod and submerge it in water for a few minutes. Take it out of the water, rinse it off, and, finally, insert the washed pod into the water filter and resume using your coffeemaker normally. It's an easy thing to do; the only challenging part is remembering to do it every two months or so.
Clean your new machine to prevent plastic taste
While most of these unwritten rules are for Keurig devices that have been in use for a while and gotten a chance to get dirty, this last one applies to your brand-new machine. While you might be tempted to enjoy a fresh cup of joe right after taking your new Keurig out of the box, it's best to hold off. Users online have frequently reported that their newly opened Keurig machine yields coffee with a distinctively plasticky taste. One user said "I was gifted a K-Compact for Christmas. But everything I make on it (tea, hot water, hot cocoa, and coffee) has a strong plastic taste to it. I've probably run about 10 cycles of just plain water through it."
Turns out, the plastic taste has to do with a process called outgassing, which is when tightly wrapped plastic products release gas, yielding an unpleasant chemical smell. To get rid of the smell, your best bet is to do some rinses with hot water, white vinegar, or activated charcoal.