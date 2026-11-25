When you're cleaning your Keurig, it's relatively easy to remember to descale it — as noted, there's a light that comes on to periodically remind you. However, there are some less obvious parts of routine coffeemaker upkeep. Specifically, don't forget to clean your Keurig's needles. There are two needles in every Keurig machine: an entrance needle that punctures the top of the K-Cup, and an exit needle that punctures the bottom. These points are at risk of getting small amounts of coffee grounds on them each time the Keurig is used. While that's not a lot of mess, it can build up over time, leaving the needle less effective and potentially changing the taste of your coffee for the worse.

To clean the needles, you need a paperclip. This may sound a tad janky, but it's recommended by no less an authority than Keurig. To clean the exit needle, remove the pod holder from the brewer, then remove the funnel from the holder by pressing down on the sides. There's a tube on the bottom of the holder; insert the bent paperclip into the tube and move it around to clear any excess grounds. For the entrance needle, use the same paperclip and insert it in the side holes of the needle. Wiggle it around to remove debris there, and you're done!