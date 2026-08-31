Avoid This Keurig Mistake Or You'll End Up With A Moldy Machine

It happens to most coffee drinkers who prepare their caffeine at home. Whether you are making a Keurig brew over iced Vietnamese coffee or just a regular cup of java, when you brew a cup using a Keurig pod, you might be making a classic mistake. You leave the pod in the coffee maker until the next time you make a cup of coffee. However, there is a slight problem with this standard operating procedure. When you leave a Keurig pod in the coffee maker, you are creating an ecosystem that is warm and damp. One might say it is perfect for breeding bacteria or mold. Yuck!

Why does this happen? When you brew coffee using pods, the water passes through the grounds inside the pod. This moisture saturates the grounds to create your cup of Joe. If this is a recurring habit and the used pod is left in the coffee maker for a long period of time, it can lead to bacterial growth, which in turn can lead to a stale, off-tasting cup of coffee. So, what's the solution? If you want a better-tasting cup of coffee, clean your coffee maker.