There's no denying the appeal of a convenient breakfast. Few people have the desire or time to cook something from scratch every morning, and many lean on frozen breakfast foods as at least one option for a fast morning meal. Costco recognizes the popularity of a good frozen breakfast, and stocks a wide variety. And a lot of them are pretty good.

Few things say breakfast on-the-go more than a breakfast sandwich, and this category is well-represented by quality products. Costco, of course, has its own top-tier Kirkland breakfast sandwich, but there's also a third-party pancake sandwich that some say is a clear relative of the famous McGriddle. And that's without even getting to an underappreciated sandwich from one of the biggest names in breakfast meats.

It isn't just sausages, though. Costco's outstanding frozen breakfast items also include a top-tier burrito, two different egg bites — one of them served frittata-style — and a ham and cheese turnover that blows the venerable Starbucks croissant out of the water. These items and more have developed reputations for excellence, sometimes over years, and are still worth buying in 2026.