8 Costco Frozen Breakfast Items Worth Buying In 2026
There's no denying the appeal of a convenient breakfast. Few people have the desire or time to cook something from scratch every morning, and many lean on frozen breakfast foods as at least one option for a fast morning meal. Costco recognizes the popularity of a good frozen breakfast, and stocks a wide variety. And a lot of them are pretty good.
Few things say breakfast on-the-go more than a breakfast sandwich, and this category is well-represented by quality products. Costco, of course, has its own top-tier Kirkland breakfast sandwich, but there's also a third-party pancake sandwich that some say is a clear relative of the famous McGriddle. And that's without even getting to an underappreciated sandwich from one of the biggest names in breakfast meats.
It isn't just sausages, though. Costco's outstanding frozen breakfast items also include a top-tier burrito, two different egg bites — one of them served frittata-style — and a ham and cheese turnover that blows the venerable Starbucks croissant out of the water. These items and more have developed reputations for excellence, sometimes over years, and are still worth buying in 2026.
Kirkland Breakfast Sandwich
If you think the Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich looks a lot like something you could get at a certain Seattle-born global coffee chain, you're not alone. This stack of applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, and fried egg on a spiral croissant bun is widely recognized as a dupe of Starbucks' well-known Double-Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, and Egg Sandwich.
But how does it hold up? Excellently. We tried Starbucks and Costco's breakfast sandwiches, and although the coffee giant had better eggs and bacon, the infinitely superior Kirkland croissant bun catapulted Costco's sandwich into first place.
Veggies Made Great Spinach Egg White Frittatas
Egg bites are a popular choice for energy on the go, but these are no ordinary egg bites. This box from the brand Veggies Made Great is closer to frittatas, hence the name. They're loaded with a vegetable blend of spinach, tomatoes, onions, and red bell peppers, plus creamy mozzarella cheese.
In 2025, it won our ranking of Costco frozen breakfast items, and according to the more recent customer reviews on Costco's website, they're still just as delicious as ever.
Jimmy Dean Delights English Muffins
Love it or hate it, Jimmy Dean is one of the biggest names in frozen breakfast foods. But even if you're a Jimmy Dean hater, you might want to be open to these turkey sausage and egg white English muffins. Texture may be an issue if microwaved, but many recommend cooking them in an oven, or heating different components in different ways for the best experience. Fans also note that they're an excellent vehicle for your favorite hot sauce.
Red's Turkey Sausage, Egg, and Three Cheese Burrito
Red's is a popular brand of frozen foods you may have seen before. But among its many different types of breakfasts, the Turkey Sausage, Egg, and Three Cheese Burrito is a bit of a sleeper hit.
The cheese blend and fluffy eggs are said to be the stars of this burrito, which gets melty and unusually (but pleasantly) crispy in the air fryer. Some recommend injecting the inside with maple syrup for a breakfasty flavor boost. They can be irregularly stocked, though, so grab them if you see them.
Kirkland Signature Uncured Bacon and Gouda Egg Bites
Costco's Starbucks dupes don't stop at the Kirkland breakfast sandwich. These are like a tweaked version of Starbucks' bacon & cheese egg bites, where Kirkland Signature replaced Gruyére and Monterey Jack cheeses with Gouda.
The frozen Kirkland box of 10 egg bites is a better deal than you'll ever get at the coffee chain, but it's not just about the money. The eggs are pleasantly fluffy, and many people appreciate the good flavor for a fast meal or snack.
La Boulangerie Smoked Ham & Swiss Cheese Pockets
This breakfast item is not explicitly a Starbucks dupe, but the connections are hard to ignore. The coffee chain dramatically expanded its pastry lineup beginning in 2012 by purchasing a San Francisco restaurant, La Boulange. La Boulangerie is a direct successor, and customer reaction suggests the owner, Pascal Rigo, struck gold twice.
Croissant-esque bread wraps around savory ham and Swiss cheese for what one Reddit user called a flavor "almost like you would enjoy from a pastry shop." Others agree it's sensational and good enough to possibly have more than one per week.
Mason Dixie Pancake Sandwich, Sweet Maple with Sausage
Mason Dixie is a popular frozen breakfast company that started years ago as a sandwich shop in Washington, DC. The restaurant is long gone, but its uncommonly delicious products are now widely available, including this maple sausage pancake sandwich.
One skeptic who fell in love with these fluffy sandwiches likened them to a McGriddle with less-intense maple flavor. Others have noted that the maple taste is relatively light, which some may find a pleasant break from what can easily become a cloying flavor. (If you want more maple, grab the syrup.)
Farm Rich Cinnamon French Toast Sticks
French toast is perhaps the king of all sweet tooth breakfasts, and this party-size box of Farm Rich Cinnamon French Toast Sticks is worth stocking up on — indeed, some people do. They may come out soggy in a microwave, but a toaster oven or air fryer gets them pleasantly crispy and ready for a maple syrup dunk. It's true that all this sugar makes them one of the unhealthiest frozen breakfast foods at Costco, but you can have a little French toast as a treat.