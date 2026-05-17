6 Healthiest Frozen Breakfast Foods At Costco And 6 Unhealthiest
In a fast-paced world, it can become a burden to figure out meal prep, especially if you're trying to eat healthy. The quick and easy options aren't always the best for you, so if you're reading labels and looking at nutrition info, cooking at home is necessary. But if you're a Costco shopper, fear not: The freezer aisles have you covered for breakfast. We found 12 products to analyze. Some fall into the "healthy" category, while others are items you may want to avoid.
The goal here was to find the top items and judge them based on their nutrition labels. We considered a few key factors. First, the calorie-to-protein ratio. A quick tip: look at the grams of protein and add a zero. If that number is higher than the calorie serving, you're looking at a solid protein count. For example, for a product with 12 grams of protein and 100 calories, adding zero to the protein count makes 120, which is more than 100 (calories). So this item would be considered high in protein.
Second, we looked at sodium, as frozen food can have a lot hiding within each package, along with saturated fat and added sugar levels. However, real ingredients are important to health and wellness. We looked to see which brands used natural products versus additives and fillers. Let's explore some Costco frozen breakfast options that can help you start your day without a hassle. From breakfast sandwiches to plant-based meat products, this superstore has you covered.
Healthiest: Veggies Made Great Spinach Egg White Frittatas
They say never judge a book by its cover, but this box screams "healthy," and the nutrition label reinforces that claim. If you're looking for a quick and easy breakfast option that has your best health interests in mind, give Veggies Made Great Spinach Egg White Frittatas a try.
These frozen frittatas feature spinach, tomatoes, onions, red bell peppers, cage-free egg whites, mozzarella cheese, and spices, baked into a ball of goodness. When it comes to nutrition info, these frittatas are the best in the bunch. You'll find 70 calories in one frittata with 5 grams of protein, 4 grams of fat, 190 milligrams of sodium, and only 1 gram of sugar. If that's not enough to get you to Costco, these bite-sized egg cups are also gluten-free.
With a low calorie and sodium count, Veggies Made Great Spinach Egg White Frittatas are a solid, health-forward way to start your morning or sate your hunger midday. You can eat two of these bad boys to get 10 grams of protein, along with healthy ingredients that aren't packed with additives and preservatives.
Unhealthiest: Don Miguel Egg & Sausage Burritos
22 grams of protein from one breakfast burrito? At first glance, that sounds like a win, but with 480 calories and some less-than-pleasing nutrition info, Don Miguel Eggs & Sausage Burritos don't make the healthy list.
Regarding ingredients, this burrito is a decent frozen product. It's comprised of cage-free eggs, cheese, roasted potatoes, green chilies, onions, bell peppers, and spices. But that ingredient list also contains some big words. There are a few additions that most wouldn't call healthy in the world of clean eating, like tripotassium phosphate, dipotassium phosphate, and sodium polyphosphate, and the nutrition data on the package doesn't help that argument. With a calorie count that doesn't balance out the protein, you'll also find 780 milligrams of sodium and 21 grams of fat. That's a lot of salt to start your morning.
While Don Miguel's breakfast burrito option is not the best, it does feature some whole foods and a decent amount of protein. However, compared to other options, this one has a high calorie count and high sodium. Keep reading for a better option. There are definitely more hearty items at Costco that balance health and taste.
Healthiest: Tattooed Chef Organic Açaí Bowls
Have a sweet tooth but need to stay on track when it comes to food? Tattooed Chef Organic Açaí Bowls are the perfect remedy. While this one is tied for the highest sugar count on this list, the rest of the nutrition info checks out, offering customers a tasty, easy, and health-forward option in Costco's frozen foods section.
These bowls feature açaí, banana, coconut milk, strawberry, blueberry, granola, chia seeds, flax seeds, quinoa flakes, and even more goodness in each box. Every ingredient is organic, and the bowl is also vegan and gluten-free.
The best part? One bowl is only 180 calories. While there are only 3 grams of protein, you're getting 5 grams of fiber and only 10 milligrams of sodium. Yes, the sugar count is higher at 14 grams per bowl, but only 3 grams are added sugars. That means the remaining sugar is a natural component of the fruit. This one is a total win for the fruit lovers and the folks looking to cut bread or meat.
Unhealthiest: Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich
Landing on the unhealthy list is the Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich. This option features a spiral butter croissant, applewood smoked bacon, cage-free eggs, and cheese. It's also said to be the better version of the Starbucks Double-Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, and Egg Sandwich.
While the taste seems to be there, the nutrition info isn't. In one sandwich, you'll find 390 calories, 19 grams of protein, 20 grams of fat, 770 milligrams of sodium, and 5 grams of sugar. That's a lot to unpack.
Overall, the calorie count is decent for a breakfast sandwich, especially with a buttery croissant instead of an English muffin. However, while there are 19 grams of protein and a decent ingredient list, the calorie count is too high to make it a protein win. And 770 milligrams is a lot (33% of the recommended daily value) of sodium. This one isn't the worst on the list, but we can do better in the Costco freezer aisles.
Healthiest: MorningStar Farms Original Sausage Patties
If you're looking for a plant-based alternative at breakfast, MorningStar Farms has you covered with its Original Sausage Patties. The stats here are some of the best on this list, especially the protein-to-calorie ratio.
These sans-meat sausage patties are made with wheat gluten and soy protein, offering a stellar option for those who forgo animal products. However, you do need to watch the salt content, as one patty contains 230 milligrams of sodium. But the rest of the nutrition info balances itself out.
In one patty, you'll find 80 calories, 9 grams of protein (best ratio on the list!), 3 grams of fat, and less than 1 gram of sugar. These patties offer low cals, high protein, and a taste that can't be beat when it comes to a meatless option. Cook up two with your favorite morning starter: oatmeal, eggs, toast — it's all the perfect pairing.
Unhealthiest: Jimmy Dean Croissant Sandwich with Sausage, Cage Free Egg & Cheese
Jimmy Dean's Croissant Sandwich with Sausage, Cage Free Egg & Cheese made the unhealthy list, but overall, they aren't as bad as you'd think. Looking at the rest of this list, they can't get marked as "healthy," but they are a tasty and easy way to start the day.
As advertised, these sandwiches feature a sandwich-style croissant, pork sausage, cage-free egg, and processed American cheese. While the sodium count is lower than that of other Costco sandwiches, with 580 milligrams, there is limited protein, with only 13 grams. That number doesn't hold up with the 400-calorie count.
There is also a whole bunch of added junk in this one to make it taste good, which won't add to your nutritional intake for the day. With 26 grams of fat (11 grams of which are saturated fat, which can affect your cholesterol levels and increase risk of heart disease), you're better off making your own breakfast sandwich. For a quick frozen fix, Jimmy Dean isn't cutting it with this one when it comes to health.
Healthiest: Jimmy Dean Delight English Muffin
Jimmy Dean may have some unhealthy frozen options in Costco's freezer aisles, but the brand's English Muffin Delights are a winner when it comes to frozen breakfast sandwiches that focus on health. Enjoy a whole-grain English muffin sandwich with cage-free egg whites, turkey sausage, and American cheese — guilt-free.
Let's break down the data. In one sandwich, you'll find only 260 calories with 17 grams of protein, 8 grams of fat, and 3 grams of sugar. The carb count is higher with 32 grams, along with the sodium count at 730 milligrams, but overall, this is a solid find when it comes to freezer food.
What shifts this one into the "healthy" list is the fact that it has a low calorie count with a higher percentage of protein. While it doesn't pass the 10:1 calorie-to-protein ratio outlined in the intro, 17 grams is a significant amount of protein per serving. You'll also find leaner ingredients, like egg whites and turkey sausage, over fattier options like whole eggs and pork. There is a fairly long list of added ingredients, but overall, this one is a solid start to the day.
Unhealthiest: Eggo Buttermilk Pancakes
Bottom line: Eggo Buttermilk Pancakes are not it when it comes to healthy breakfast food. They are one of the unhealthiest breakfast foods you can buy. You'll find a lot of junk in this box, like high fructose corn syrup and vegetable oil. While the label boasts added vitamins and minerals, the rest of the nutrition math ain't mathing for a healthy start to the day. These may be a kid favorite, but they are not a solid start to your morning.
In three pancakes, you'll find 250 calories, which isn't too bad, but there is limited protein with only 5 grams, plus 520 milligrams of sodium. Add 10 grams of sugar into that mix, and it's not looking good for this freezer aisle find.
At the end of the day, you're better off making your own pancakes from scratch or looking for a healthier boxed version. You can find a world of nutritious and protein-forward pancake recipes and brands on freezer shelves that can better suit your lifestyle needs.
Healthiest: Eggo Homestyle Select Waffles
To quell the Eggo pancake rage, we found another Eggo option that can support a nutritious morning: Eggo Homestyle Select Waffles. To be very clear, these waffles are not the epitome of health and wellness, but for a packaged option (meaning you're not making these from scratch at home), we're giving them the green light. For a frozen waffle, the Homestyle Select version is decent. With ingredients like real milk and eggs, along with no artificial colors or flavors, they are a true step up from their pancake cousins.
Two waffles will run you only 180 calories, with 4 grams of protein, 4.5 grams of fat, 240 milligrams of sodium, and 4 grams of sugar. With limited calories, sodium, and sugar, these aren't hitting all the nutrition marks, but they aren't a tried-and-true junk food. Add some of those MorningStar sausage patties or some eggs and fruit to your plate, and you have an upgraded breakfast option.
Unhealthiest: Jimmy Dean Meat Lovers Breakfast Bowl
We're back to the unhealthy side of Costco's frozen breakfast food with another Jimmy Dean item: The Meat Lovers Breakfast Bowl. The sodium count alone is enough to make a person run far, far away from this option, but with anything labeled "meat lovers," you know that's a given.
This meat-lover's bowl contains potatoes, a combo of pork and chicken sausage, cage-free eggs, shredded cheddar cheese, and bacon, packing in 480 calories. Compared to the breakfast sandwiches on this list, this calorie count feels high, considering there's no bread component.
But the worst aspect of this one is the sodium, ringing in at 1,280 milligrams. Yeah, you read that right. Almost an entire day's worth of salt. There are 23 grams of protein, too, but that number doesn't balance out the salt or calorie count. With those stats, plus 37 grams of fat (15 grams of which are saturated fat), there is nothing "health" or "wellness" about this option.
Healthiest: Jimmy Dean Turkey Sausage Links
The ping pong game between healthy and unhealthy continues with another Jimmy Dean frozen breakfast item. This time, it's the brand's Turkey Sausage Links. Unlike a lot of the other items from this brand, the Turkey Sausage Links are a solid frozen breakfast protein — from ingredients to nutrition info. They boast no nitrates, artificial colors, preservatives, or MSG. If that's not enough, these links feature a short ingredient list of natural items, like turkey, turkey broth, vinegar, and spices.
When it comes to the nutrition data, this sausage is on point. In three links, you'll find only 120 calories with 12 grams of protein, 7 grams of fat, 420 milligrams of sodium, and no sugar.
The best part of these links is the calorie-to-protein ratio. If you're looking to up your protein count at breakfast, these sausage links can definitely help, especially on the go without any added junk.
Unhealthiest: Farm Rich Cinnamon French Toast Sticks
One last unhealthy option in Costco's freezer aisle is Farm Rich Cinnamon French Toast Sticks. From the name alone, you know these aren't the standard for health and wellness, but hey — sometimes you just have to treat yourself.
The ingredient list features a lot of big words, and the nutrition stats — like 14 grams of sugar per serving — aren't ideal. These sticks tie for the highest sugar count on the list. The box also tells you to dip them in syrup, which will only add to the nutritional lack, but who wants to eat French toast plain?
The nutrition label solidifies the unhealthy vibe. In four French toast sticks, you're getting 320 calories, 400 milligrams of sodium, 14 grams of fat, and that high sugar count. For protein, you're only getting 5 grams — not worth it at all. Enjoy these as a treat, not a daily meal.