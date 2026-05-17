6 Healthiest Frozen Breakfast Foods At Costco And 6 Unhealthiest

In a fast-paced world, it can become a burden to figure out meal prep, especially if you're trying to eat healthy. The quick and easy options aren't always the best for you, so if you're reading labels and looking at nutrition info, cooking at home is necessary. But if you're a Costco shopper, fear not: The freezer aisles have you covered for breakfast. We found 12 products to analyze. Some fall into the "healthy" category, while others are items you may want to avoid.

The goal here was to find the top items and judge them based on their nutrition labels. We considered a few key factors. First, the calorie-to-protein ratio. A quick tip: look at the grams of protein and add a zero. If that number is higher than the calorie serving, you're looking at a solid protein count. For example, for a product with 12 grams of protein and 100 calories, adding zero to the protein count makes 120, which is more than 100 (calories). So this item would be considered high in protein.

Second, we looked at sodium, as frozen food can have a lot hiding within each package, along with saturated fat and added sugar levels. However, real ingredients are important to health and wellness. We looked to see which brands used natural products versus additives and fillers. Let's explore some Costco frozen breakfast options that can help you start your day without a hassle. From breakfast sandwiches to plant-based meat products, this superstore has you covered.