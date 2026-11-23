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France's culinary contributions to the world are legendary. Baguettes, soufflés, and French onion soup are just some of the famous foods from the country. The nation's cakes, chocolates, and pastries are hard to beat, too — trying all 14 French desserts on our list is a must for anyone with a sweet tooth. Sadly, France's candy gets far less attention. That changes today.

Regional confections have long been part of French food culture. Using local ingredients, candy makers across the country have made sweet treats you couldn't find anywhere else, from floral candies made with violet extract in Toulouse in the south to intense licorice pastilles flavored with menthol and eucalyptus for miners craving a cigarette while surrounded by coal in the northern town of Lens.

These days, large companies, such as Haribo's French division and Carambar & Co, produce many of the French candies found in the grocery store. Fortunately for those who don't have plans to fly to Paris to eat, many of both the modern, mass-produced sweets and classic, small-batch candies can be shipped to homes in the U.S. We combed through Amazon to find 11 of these candies that give you a taste of la République without having to exchange your dollars for euros.