11 Classic French Candies To Look For On Amazon
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France's culinary contributions to the world are legendary. Baguettes, soufflés, and French onion soup are just some of the famous foods from the country. The nation's cakes, chocolates, and pastries are hard to beat, too — trying all 14 French desserts on our list is a must for anyone with a sweet tooth. Sadly, France's candy gets far less attention. That changes today.
Regional confections have long been part of French food culture. Using local ingredients, candy makers across the country have made sweet treats you couldn't find anywhere else, from floral candies made with violet extract in Toulouse in the south to intense licorice pastilles flavored with menthol and eucalyptus for miners craving a cigarette while surrounded by coal in the northern town of Lens.
These days, large companies, such as Haribo's French division and Carambar & Co, produce many of the French candies found in the grocery store. Fortunately for those who don't have plans to fly to Paris to eat, many of both the modern, mass-produced sweets and classic, small-batch candies can be shipped to homes in the U.S. We combed through Amazon to find 11 of these candies that give you a taste of la République without having to exchange your dollars for euros.
Krema Régal'ad
This bag of soft candy (bonbon tendre) comes with six flavors made with real fruit juice and natural flavorings: orange, cherry, raspberry, lemon, apricot, and strawberry. Krema, a French confectioner known for chewy candies that started in 1923 in Vincennes and is now a part of Carambar & Co, makes the fruity sweets. Reviewers on Amazon give these bonbons 4.4 stars, with one poster writing, "I feel like I'm back in France finally!" The candy came out in 1961 and has that old French charm.
A 150-gram bag of Krema Régal'ad is $14.98 on Amazon.
Carambar Caramel L'Original
Work on your French with these chewy caramel candies that come with a joke printed on the inside of each wrapper. Carambar is an old-school French candy brand founded in 1954, and, according to company lore, began after a recipe mistake turned out delicious. In 1969, the brand developed a sense of humor and added jokes to the inside of the wrappers. Since then, the company has printed 5,000 different jokes.
You can buy a 130-gram bag of Carambar Candy L'Original on Amazon for $14.99.
Carambar Goût Fruits
Carambar makes these nostalgia-inducing (for the French) candies with natural flavorings and colorings. This bag includes orange, strawberry, lemon, and raspberry candies, each with the distinctive Carambar joke on the backside of the wrapper. The first Carambar candies were originally born out of a caramel recipe mistake, and in 1973 the company launched its fruit flavors. If you know a good joke in French, you can submit it on Carambar's website.
Amazon sells a 130-gram bag of Carambar Goût Fruits for $14.99.
Haribo Dragibus
Think of the Dragibus as a French-style jelly bean. The Riqlès-Zan company in Uzès, France, created these treats in 1973; Haribo's French division bought the company in 1987. The candies cultivate an air of mystery — the recipe is a secret and the colors don't match the flavors. A few Redditors felt some of the flavors were too perfumy for them, so be warned if that isn't your jam. "Eating that yellow one is ... like eating a Lush bath bomb," wrote one commenter.
A 250-gram bag of Haribo Dragibus is for sale on Amazon for $14.99.
Haribo Tagada
Little strawberry gummy, marshmallowy sweets covered in bright red sugar, Tagadas are popular with children and adults remembering their childhoods. Created in 1969, the candy is a French classic. Tagada is named after a song from the time, "Tagada tsoin tsoin," a comedic phrase that is meant to evoke musical fanfare. In 2010, Haribo switched from artificial to natural dyes, using curcumin, carmine, and carotene to achieve the signature ruby red look.
Amazon sells a 4.23-ounce bag of Haribo Tagada for $13.90.
Les Anis de Flavigny
If we're talking about classic French sweets, little beats Les Anis de Flavigny. This bonbon is perhaps the oldest candy in France — with the first recorded mention in 1591 in the village of Flavigny‑sur‑Ozerain — and it's still made using the ancient method. Each hard sweet has a green anise seed at the center with layers of lightly flavored sugar coating applied over the course of 15 days. The original flavor is anise, which tastes like black licorice; today, the flavorings include orange blossom, rose, violet, and mint.
A 50-gram tin of Les Anis de Flavigny runs $7.49 on Amazon.
Pastilles de Vichy
A powder of bicarbonate of soda, calcium, magnesium, iron, potassium, and lithium extracted from the springs in Vichy, France, doesn't sound like a candy. Add some sugar, glucose, and mint, lemon, or anise, and you have pastilles de Vichy. Started in 1825 as a medicinal lozenge to aid in digestion, nowadays, they're more candy than supplement, with only 0.3% minerals (still from the original springs). For a brief stretch, it was made by Cadbury, then Kraft, but it's back in Europe with Carambar running the show.
A two-pack of Pastilles de Vichy is $18.99 on Amazon.
Krema Batna
Back to France's modern old-school candy, Krema Batna came out in 1961 at the same time as fruitier Régal'ad. Batna is a soft, chewy caramel with mild licorice and anise flavors. This isn't the salty, strong, intense salmiakki licorice of the Finns. The reviews on Amazon are full of people reminiscing about their childhoods with the light licorice. "Shared a taste of France with my children and grandchildren," wrote a fan.
A 360-gram bag of Krema Batna is $29.59 on Amazon.
Haribo Orangina
Orangina is a popular orange carbonated beverage in France dating back to 1935. It's tart, slightly sweet, and citrusy. It's just 12% juice, 10% of which is orange and the rest lemon, tangerine, and grapefruit juices. The gummy version brings that Orangina flavor to a chewable form. "Great slightly sour flavor," wrote a reviewer on Amazon, where it has 4.4 stars.
Amazon sells a 250-gram bag of Haribo Orangina for $12.47.
La Pie qui Chante Stoptou
Stoptou are small, hard candies that pack more of an intense licorice flavor. The La Pie Qui Chante (The Singing Magpie) brand started in Marseille in 1921, and is now under the Carambar & Co. umbrella. "They bring back so many good memories of walking the streets of Paris. If you love black licorice, these are right up your alley," wrote a reviewer on Amazon, where the candy has 4.6 stars with 26 ratings.
Amazon sells a 5.8-ounce two-pack of La Pie Qui Chante Stoptou for $19.99.
Lutti Arlequin
The taste of Arlequin hard candies is undefined. Created in 1993 by Lutti (now a Carambar & Co brand), the sweet has a sour flavor, but one that is up for debate. A commenter on Reddit asked what Arlequins taste like, to which a fan of the candy responded, "It is a carnival of tangy tastes." Amazon reviewers give it 4.5 stars across over 600 ratings. A reviewer attempted to answer the question with "the flavor is hard to describe, but tastes like a mild combination of several tropical fruits."
250-gram bags of Lutti Arlequin run $9.02 on Amazon.