14 French Desserts Everyone Should Try At Least Once

French food is so revered that many of its dishes need no introduction. From the countless French pastries that everyone should try to sauces, soups, and entrées served in restaurants around the world, it's a cuisine that chefs strive to learn and connoisseurs devour. But while the pastries are easy to find (most bakeries these days will have some form of a croissant) the actual desserts can be more elusive.

We've interviewed three pastry chefs to discover their favorite French desserts, the ones they sweated over in school, the ones they always order when dining out, and the ones they think everyone should try: Eleazar Villanueva, executive chef of Joël Robuchon at MGM Grand Resort & Casino in Las Vegas; Cathy Asapahu, co-owner of Ayara Thai and Pinch and Punch; and Caroline Corrente, classically trained pastry chef and owner of Haymaker Bun Co. in Vermont.

These talented chefs have spent years perfecting the art of French pastry and dessert, and are thrilled to invite you into their world. Corrente says, "What makes French pastry so extraordinary is the respect for ingredients, culture, and tradition ... My hope is that this tradition continues to transcend trends, budget pressures, and the ever-changing food landscape." Some of these desserts are uncomplicated and easy to create at home, while others are incredibly elaborate and are best sought out in the highest-level restaurants. One thing's for sure: All of them are worth trying.