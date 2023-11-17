What's The Actual Flavor Of Black Licorice, Anyway?

It's safe to say that black licorice is divisive. Some swear by the sweet treat while others can't stand the thought of it, but what many struggle to summarize is exactly what black licorice tastes like. Nay-sayers have all sorts of colorful descriptors for black licorice, with one Reddit user saying in a thread on the topic that the candy "tastes like my grandma's drawer full of medications." Even for commenters who were fans of the candy, the taste is "hard to describe. It has a unique taste in itself and It can vary a lot between different kinds since some roots can be naturally VERY sweet, or VERY bitter."

In actuality, the indescribable taste of black licorice most closely resembles either anise or fennel. Anise is a type of flowering plant that carries a potent licorice taste, which, admittedly, isn't super helpful in determining what that taste is. Anise has been described as sweet but slightly pungent, and since it's a flower, you can also expect an earthy flavor. Meanwhile, fennel contains a citrusy sweetness that sets it apart from anise. It's safe to say that licorice has an herb-like taste, as the flavor is also comparable to both basil and tarragon. But what, exactly, is in licorice?