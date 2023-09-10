The Top Spots To Eat In Paris If You Only Have A Day

Paris is known as "the City of Light," and some say it's the world's most romantic destination. Whether you're there with your better half, visiting with friends, traveling for a work trip, or doing the city solo, there's so much to experience — and so many amazing places to eat that it can be hard to know where to start.

If you've only got 24 hours in Paris, you'll want to eat and drink at all the best places. We've rounded up some top spots, including hidden gem restaurants and out-of-the-way cafes for you to check out. If you're visiting the city in August — the month most Parisians take their summer vacation — don't forget that many bars, restaurants, and cafes are closed or have reduced opening hours.

Let's dive into our top spots in Paris to check out if you're only here for a day. To make life easier, we've included the Paris neighborhoods — known in the city as arrondissements — for each location. The only question is, which spots will you head for first?