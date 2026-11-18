The Hands Down Best Dinner Rolls Come From This Grocery Chain
Sometimes, a good batch of dinner rolls is what you need to complete a well-put-together feast, whether during the holidays or a just-because party. Dinner rolls are also essential for making delicious sliders, such as our shortcut chicken parm sliders and baked ham and cheese sliders. No matter what you're using the rolls for, you need to know your best options. This is why we put together a ranking of 10 brands of store-bought dinner rolls. And the hands-down best dinner rolls came from grocery chain Wegmans.
To make this ranking, our tester considered both flavor and texture, as well as the ingredient list and nutritional value. Wegmans Dinner Rolls — with a fluffy texture — had the delicious flavor of brioche, with the right balance between sweet and savory (leaning toward the latter). Plus, the rolls have no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. Each roll contains just 3 grams of sugar, which is another bonus. All in all, the dinner rolls from Wegmans have everything you could want from the side dish. They'll pair well with a plethora of homemade dishes (or any of the delicious Wegmans prepared meals that customers love). It's no wonder these rolls beat out brands like King's Hawaiian and Cheesecake Factory (which took the second and third spots, respectively).
Wegmans shoppers also have a ton of praise for these rolls. On the product page, the rolls have an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. One reviewer called them the best rolls and wrote, "These are the best. Fresh and fluffy."
What reviewers said about Wegmans Dinner Rolls
It's safe to say that the dinner rolls are beloved amongst Wegmans reviewers. Multiple customers referred to them as tasting "fresh," while one person even claimed that they taste homemade, and a second similarly said they're the "next best thing to homemade." Another shopper, who was initially skeptical, wrote, "They [are] so soft with a hint of sweetness. They don't even get hard after [you] put them [in] the microwave." One commented, "These will forevermore be my 'go to' roll." And a reviewer was in complete agreement with our ranking, writing, "These rolls are our favorite- we like them better than the more expensive Hawaiian rolls."
Patrons also had plenty of great ideas for how to use these dinner rolls. One reviewer uses them to make breakfast sliders, writing, "Cut them in half, scrambled eggs, cheese and meat of your choice ... the best part was that we dipped them in maple syrup and the rolls were the perfect flavor/texture for it!"
Notably, there's only one negative review (out of dozens), from someone who found them dry and lacking flavor. But even this reviewer admits that they may have gotten a bad batch because the overwhelming majority of reviews are positive. So, it seems like you can't go wrong with trying this product from Wegmans — and it just may turn out to be your new favorite brand for dinner rolls.