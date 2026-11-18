Sometimes, a good batch of dinner rolls is what you need to complete a well-put-together feast, whether during the holidays or a just-because party. Dinner rolls are also essential for making delicious sliders, such as our shortcut chicken parm sliders and baked ham and cheese sliders. No matter what you're using the rolls for, you need to know your best options. This is why we put together a ranking of 10 brands of store-bought dinner rolls. And the hands-down best dinner rolls came from grocery chain Wegmans.

To make this ranking, our tester considered both flavor and texture, as well as the ingredient list and nutritional value. Wegmans Dinner Rolls — with a fluffy texture — had the delicious flavor of brioche, with the right balance between sweet and savory (leaning toward the latter). Plus, the rolls have no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. Each roll contains just 3 grams of sugar, which is another bonus. All in all, the dinner rolls from Wegmans have everything you could want from the side dish. They'll pair well with a plethora of homemade dishes (or any of the delicious Wegmans prepared meals that customers love). It's no wonder these rolls beat out brands like King's Hawaiian and Cheesecake Factory (which took the second and third spots, respectively).

Wegmans shoppers also have a ton of praise for these rolls. On the product page, the rolls have an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. One reviewer called them the best rolls and wrote, "These are the best. Fresh and fluffy."