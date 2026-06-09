9 Delicious Wegmans Prepared Meals, According To Customers

Wegmans' Gold Pan Rigatoni Bolognese makes for a low-effort dinner that, like most Italian dishes, feels properly hearty. Customers give it an impressive 4.8-star rating, loving the combination of traditional Bolognese sauce made with beef, pork, and veal. The addition of rigatoni and a shredded Italian blend cheese adds texture, hitting the tastebuds just right. Prep is just 15 minutes in the oven, with a stir halfway through.

Now, as any lover of Italian food worth their salt will tell you, you've got to be very careful with pre-prepared pasta. In the Mediterranean there's only one way to cook it: Al dente pasta reigns supreme. This involves achieving a perfectly balanced and firm texture by whipping it off the stove just before it's done. This is kind of tricky to achieve with pre-prepared meals, since there's plenty of opportunity for the pasta to turn to mush.

Surprisingly, this doesn't appear to be a problem that this meal suffers from. Reviewers describe it as perfectly cooked, even after they reheat it in the oven, with some making it a regular dinner entry whenever they're not up for cooking. According to some fans, the secret could very well be in the fact that all you need to do is place it in the oven as-is, without needing any separate plating. The result, according to this Wegmans reviewer is "a dish that rivals restaurants ... and surpasses them for flavor and price."