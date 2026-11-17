Social media users have been excited since this soup first debuted. Costco fan CostcoHotFinds took to social media to tout the new product, saying "This just made my entire weekend," and, "I love this soup!" Commenters on the same post shared the enthusiasm, with one writing, "This is absolutely what's for dinner tomorrow!!!! It's cold here, and this will be a perfect warm up!!" A few people who had already sampled the soup reported back with positive comments. One wrote, "Had it tonight! Delicious," and another called it a "10/10."

Of course, not everyone was as thrilled: a few commenters on the post couldn't help but notice the similarity to a famed canned pasta product, saying "I know Chef Boyardee when I see it," and "Adult Chef Boyardee!?!" However, on the whole, there was a lot of positivity for this new Costco soup.

Another Costco fan named Andy Shen also posted about this deli find online, calling it "soup that eats like a whole lasagna dinner." A wistful commenter expressed regret that they couldn't get their hands on this product, saying, "Sure would be nice if my local Costco would get this." If you are in the same position as this social media user and your local Costco doesn't carry this product, you can always try making your own lasagna soup at home.