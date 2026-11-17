This Cozy Costco Soup Has Shoppers Flocking To The Deli
As the weather gets colder, the idea of sitting down with a nice warm bowl of soup becomes more and more appealing. If you're looking for some store-bought options, Costco is a safe bet. Costco has a lot of soup options, and it recently introduced a new one in its deli section that looks to be a great choice for the upcoming wintry months: Kirkland Signature Ravioli Lasagna Soup (keep in mind, this is a premade soup in Costco's deli area under its popular Kirkland Signature private label — not to be confused with another well-liked Costco product, Heritage Lasagna Soup with spicy Italian sausage and beef).
So what exactly is in this cozy Italian-themed soup? It consists of miniature versions of ricotta-stuffed ravioli in a creamy tomato sauce with Italian sausage and beef (despite the name, don't expect any lasagna noodles). It's available for about $4.29 per pound, and it couldn't be simpler to prepare: you just heat and eat. The packaging itself recommends cooking it in a sauce pan on medium or microwaving it in a bowl with a paper towel on top. If this new soup sounds appealing to you, you're not alone. Social media has been abuzz about this Costco deli product since it appeared.
What social media users say about the ravioli lasagna soup
Social media users have been excited since this soup first debuted. Costco fan CostcoHotFinds took to social media to tout the new product, saying "This just made my entire weekend," and, "I love this soup!" Commenters on the same post shared the enthusiasm, with one writing, "This is absolutely what's for dinner tomorrow!!!! It's cold here, and this will be a perfect warm up!!" A few people who had already sampled the soup reported back with positive comments. One wrote, "Had it tonight! Delicious," and another called it a "10/10."
Of course, not everyone was as thrilled: a few commenters on the post couldn't help but notice the similarity to a famed canned pasta product, saying "I know Chef Boyardee when I see it," and "Adult Chef Boyardee!?!" However, on the whole, there was a lot of positivity for this new Costco soup.
Another Costco fan named Andy Shen also posted about this deli find online, calling it "soup that eats like a whole lasagna dinner." A wistful commenter expressed regret that they couldn't get their hands on this product, saying, "Sure would be nice if my local Costco would get this." If you are in the same position as this social media user and your local Costco doesn't carry this product, you can always try making your own lasagna soup at home.