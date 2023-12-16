Lasagna Soup Is The TikTok Sensation You Need To Try

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A lasagna may just be one of the ultimate comfort foods. The dish is made from layers of pasta, creamy cheese, and tomato sauce. Some variations add in a little extra protein with some meat, or some added crunch with veggies. Unfortunately, the dish can take a bit of time to prepare and make, so it may not always be convenient when the craving strikes.

Fortunately, you can quickly whip up some lasagna soup that incorporates all the same flavors of the classic dish. The dish has been making the rounds on TikTok, with the #lasagnasoup tag garnering 280.6 million views. The soup base starts with tomato paste and chicken stock. Once the liquid boils, break up lasagna noodles. The noodles will absorb the flavors of the tomato-flavored stock as they cook. Then, other common lasagna additions — like meat and veggies — can be added.

The soup can be garnished with a blend of cheeses to finish each bowl off before serving. Of course, you can always customize the soup to include ingredients that you prefer.