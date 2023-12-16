Lasagna Soup Is The TikTok Sensation You Need To Try
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A lasagna may just be one of the ultimate comfort foods. The dish is made from layers of pasta, creamy cheese, and tomato sauce. Some variations add in a little extra protein with some meat, or some added crunch with veggies. Unfortunately, the dish can take a bit of time to prepare and make, so it may not always be convenient when the craving strikes.
Fortunately, you can quickly whip up some lasagna soup that incorporates all the same flavors of the classic dish. The dish has been making the rounds on TikTok, with the #lasagnasoup tag garnering 280.6 million views. The soup base starts with tomato paste and chicken stock. Once the liquid boils, break up lasagna noodles. The noodles will absorb the flavors of the tomato-flavored stock as they cook. Then, other common lasagna additions — like meat and veggies — can be added.
The soup can be garnished with a blend of cheeses to finish each bowl off before serving. Of course, you can always customize the soup to include ingredients that you prefer.
You can modify the soup to your personal preferences
To give the soup a little more substance, you can make some modifications to the recipe — similar to what you may do with a classic layered lasagna. To add in some meat, simply brown some ground beef on the stovetop before stirring it into the soup. You could also swap in Italian sausage, or even shredded chicken.
If you prefer to keep the dish vegetarian friendly, there are plenty of options that go well in veggie lasagna that can work in the soup, too. Dice up some zucchini, bell peppers, mushrooms, or spinach leaves. You can also easily swap vegetable stock in place of the chicken stock.
@heresyourbite
The long awaited Lasagna Soup! 🍝 I'm finally getting around to making this viral soup and WOWWW it's insanely good! It honestly might be my favorite soup of the series! Let me know if you make it! Here's how: 1/2 yellow onion, diced (about a cup) 6-8 cloves minced garlic, to taste 1/2 lb hot or mild Italian sausage (I used hot) 1/2 lb lean ground beef 2 T tomato paste Salt and pepper to taste 1-2 t Tony's Seasoning, to taste 1 t dried basil 1 t dried parsley 1 t dried oregano 1 t Italian seasoning 1/2 t red pepper (to taste) 24 oz marinara 1/2 cup heavy cream 4-6 cups chicken stock, depending on how soupy you want it 1/2 lb Laguna noodles, broken into pieces Handful of fresh basil 1 cup parm 1 cup ricotta 1 cup mozzarella 1/4 cup fresh parsley Salt and pepper to taste 1. In a medium bowl, combine your parm, ricotta, mozzarella, parsley, salt and pepper. Set aside. 2. In a large soup pot or dutch oven, heat your olive oil over medium heat. Add in your onion, add a pinch of salt, and cook for 4 minutes. Throw in your garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. 3. Add in your sausage and beef, breaking into pieces with a wooden spoon. Cook for a few minutes and then season with your salt, pepper, basil, oregano, parsley, Italian, red pepper, and Tony's. Cook until no longer pink. 4. Add in your tomato paste and stir. Cook for a couple minutes. Pour in your chicken broth and marinara. Bring to a boil. 5. Pour in your lasagna pieces, reduce heat, and simmer for about 10 minutes, or until al dente, stirring occasionally. 6. Once your noodles are done, add in your heavy cream and fresh basil (torn). Adjust seasonings if needed. Stir, serve, and top with a dollop of your ricotta mixture. Enjoy! #heresyourbite #lasagnasoup #lasagnasouprecipe #fallsoup #fallsouprecipe #fallsoupseries #fallsouprecipes #souptok #souptiktok #foodtiktok #foodtok #easyrecipe #easyrecipes #easysoup #easysouprecipes #easysouprecipe #easysoups
In the comments of one TikTok user's video of the soup, someone even suggested swapping out the lasagna noodles in favor of ravioli. Although this may take away the lasagna noodles, ravioli is often filled with ricotta, which is pretty common in layered lasagnas. To keep the lasagna noodles in, you could even add an even mix of the two in the soup.
Social media users seem to be loving the recipe
Lasagna soup isn't necessarily a new concept, but social media has certainly given new life to the dish. On the TikTok video with the recipe, and one commenter called it "THE BEST thing I have ever had" after making it. Another user claimed it was the "perfect start to soup season."
Not everyone is totally on board with the idea, however. A YouTube user posted a video discussing the soup. One of the content creators, who is from Italy, appeared distressed over the idea of turning lasagna into a soup. After being asked if he would still eat it, however, he replied "maybe yes," so long as the name was discarded.
The recipe is relatively similar to pasta e fagioli: An Italian soup made from a tomato and chicken stock base, with cannellini beans and pasta to bulk up the dish. The difference between the two is that lasagna soup specifically uses broken up lasagna noodles for the pasta, and it omits the cannellini beans.
However you choose to customize your lasagna soup, the dish is the perfect substitute when you're craving some low-effort comfort food with all the elements of a classic lasagna.