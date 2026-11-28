When you reach for an American-style lager in your fridge, it's fair to expect a well-balanced, crisp, light, refreshing beer with little to no hoppiness or maltiness. Classics of the style in every dad's fridge come from the macrobreweries the U.S. is best known for: Coors, Budweiser, and Miller. Recently, our reviewer — a certified beer server through the Cicerone Certification Program — tried 13 store-bought American lagers and ranked them from worst to first. The worst came from a cherished store chain known for cheap wine, cheese, and treats: Trader Joe's.

Our reviewer used the guidelines on American lagers from the Beer Judge Certification Program and Brewers Association to assess each beer. We found the Simpler Times Lager from Trader Joe's to be too much — too high an ABV (6.2% compared to the style's usual 4.1% to 5.1%), too much body, and too much maltiness. While there was some pleasant grassiness, the beer was too syrupy and intense.

If you're looking for a crushable American lager, you're best served trying any of the top three in our ranking: Montucky Cold Snacks, Brooklyn Lager, and Hamm's. Or, explore even more by checking out our list of 14 popular lagers all made in the U.S.