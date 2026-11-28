The Worst American Lager Comes From This Grocery Chain Beloved For Its Cheap Wine & Beer
When you reach for an American-style lager in your fridge, it's fair to expect a well-balanced, crisp, light, refreshing beer with little to no hoppiness or maltiness. Classics of the style in every dad's fridge come from the macrobreweries the U.S. is best known for: Coors, Budweiser, and Miller. Recently, our reviewer — a certified beer server through the Cicerone Certification Program — tried 13 store-bought American lagers and ranked them from worst to first. The worst came from a cherished store chain known for cheap wine, cheese, and treats: Trader Joe's.
Our reviewer used the guidelines on American lagers from the Beer Judge Certification Program and Brewers Association to assess each beer. We found the Simpler Times Lager from Trader Joe's to be too much — too high an ABV (6.2% compared to the style's usual 4.1% to 5.1%), too much body, and too much maltiness. While there was some pleasant grassiness, the beer was too syrupy and intense.
If you're looking for a crushable American lager, you're best served trying any of the top three in our ranking: Montucky Cold Snacks, Brooklyn Lager, and Hamm's. Or, explore even more by checking out our list of 14 popular lagers all made in the U.S.
What the internet says about Trader Joe's Simpler Times lager
"Do not buy the Simpler Times lager. Undrinkable," wrote a Trader Joe's fan on Reddit. They went on to describe it in the comments as having "a weird heavy syrupy flavor." Another commenter called it the worst beer they'd ever had and wrote: "it has been the standard reference for 'terrible beer' among my friend group." You could say there are people who agree with our reviewer's last-place ranking.
On the beer-reviewing site BeerAdvocate, the lager gets a "poor" rating with a score of 68. "This beer is going down the drain," wrote one reviewer. Another reviewer, who said Simpler Times has "a hint of wet cardboard and a faint treacle sweetness on the end," pitched a more apt name for the beer: "Desperate Times."
Those who like the beer call out two selling points: the low price and the higher ABV. One commenter summed it up with "It's a college beer." So, what should you do if you picked up a six-pack of Simpler Times and you don't want to waste it? One resourceful Redditor uses the lager to boil their bratwurst, which is an excellent use of it and is on our list of ways to use cheap beer in your everyday cooking.