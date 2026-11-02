14 Popular Lagers That Are Made In America

While we're riding the wave of an IPA boom, lagers are still considered the most popular beer in the world. Many beer styles fall under the lager umbrella, though as long as the beer uses the Saccharomyces pastorianus strain of yeast, it's part of the lager family. Pilsners have a slightly bitter hit of hops, for example, while a helles is more malty. Meanwhile, American lagers are simple and light and Mexican lagers tend to have more flavor. Check out our list of lagers to try (and some to skip) if you're new to the category.

Here in the U.S., lager-specific breweries are gaining popularity in the craft beer scene. If you're looking for local, American-made lagers, we put together a list of some popular, well-regarded takes on the category. We searched through Reddit, Beer Advocate, and used our personal experience to select these lagers. Stalwarts such as Budweiser, Coors, and Miller aren't on this list; everyone already knows them from every grocery store beer aisle. Some of these may be hard to find across the U.S., but keep an eye out for them if you live near one of the breweries below!