Sausage is one of the most traditional breakfast meats and has been a part of Americans' morning meals since at least the colonial era. The appeal of sagey ground pork has lasted through the centuries and today anchors countless quality meals, including some sausage breakfast sandwiches at Burger King.

Burger King's sausage avoids the common fast food pitfall of dry patties, possibly because the frozen pork discs are deep-fried until heated through. The savory flavor is nicely balanced without tasting too salty, which might be thanks to one of its stranger-sounding ingredients. Burger King's sausage patties contain something called "grill flavor" derived from sunflower oil, and it's likely designed to complement the pork's taste. Whatever it is, it works.

While the sausage itself is an excellent fast food option, you may want to be careful about how you order it. Unfortunately, Burger King's biscuits are streets behind its croissant buns, and the sausage patty is not delicious enough to offset that difference. According to our taste testers, the company's pork patty is best experienced on the sausage, egg, and cheese croissant sandwich (or Croissan'wich™), the best BK breakfast sandwich to order every time.