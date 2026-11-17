The Burger Chain That Serves High-Quality Breakfast Sausage
Sausage is one of the most traditional breakfast meats and has been a part of Americans' morning meals since at least the colonial era. The appeal of sagey ground pork has lasted through the centuries and today anchors countless quality meals, including some sausage breakfast sandwiches at Burger King.
Burger King's sausage avoids the common fast food pitfall of dry patties, possibly because the frozen pork discs are deep-fried until heated through. The savory flavor is nicely balanced without tasting too salty, which might be thanks to one of its stranger-sounding ingredients. Burger King's sausage patties contain something called "grill flavor" derived from sunflower oil, and it's likely designed to complement the pork's taste. Whatever it is, it works.
While the sausage itself is an excellent fast food option, you may want to be careful about how you order it. Unfortunately, Burger King's biscuits are streets behind its croissant buns, and the sausage patty is not delicious enough to offset that difference. According to our taste testers, the company's pork patty is best experienced on the sausage, egg, and cheese croissant sandwich (or Croissan'wich™), the best BK breakfast sandwich to order every time.
Having a Burger King sausage breakfast sandwich your way
Burger King's tagline is "have it your way," and in that vein there are a couple of customizations worth considering for any of this chain's sausage menu items. By default, the patty has a mild and agreeable flavor, but you can add picante sauce to a BK breakfast sandwich for a spicier kick. It may not be as hot as your favorite hot sauce, but there's a little extra flair from dried jalapeños, onion, and garlic powder to bring more flavor out of the sandwich.
For people who like their sausage sweeter, Burger King has options there as well. You could put a syrup packet on it for a maple-flavored twist, and/or try stacking French toast sticks inside your breakfast sandwich. Taken with the top-ranked sausage, egg, and cheese croissant, it can be an ultra-filling, savory-sweet morning meal for all-day energy.
And if your mornings start early, Burger King lets you have it that way too. The chain is one of the fast-food breakfast spots open by 7 AM; hours do vary by location, but most restaurants open at least the drive-thru (if not also the dining room) an hour earlier than that.