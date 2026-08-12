The Best Breakfast Sandwich To Order At Burger King Every Time

When you've left home in a rush with a hungry belly, a fast food breakfast is perfect for pacifying that rambunctious rumble. While a McDonald's egg McMuffin is arguably the most iconic breakfast sammy out there, Burger King has several delicious menu options to rival its convenience and portability. In our opinion, the best breakfast sandwich to order at BK every time is the sausage, egg, and cheese croissant.

The winner in our taste test of every Burger King breakfast menu item, ranked from worst to first, this item (billed as a croissan'wich) beat competition from the egg and cheese biscuit, hash browns, French toast sticks, and more. Why? The combination and quality of the filling ingredients. Firstly, the sausage patty was juicy and flavorful without being too salty. Unlike some fast food sammies, which can taste overcooked and dry, BK's patty was moist and fresh. Better yet, the large circumference of the patty meant it covered the entirety of the croissant, ensuring there was a bite of sausage with each munch. The Burger King menu offers a double sausage, egg, and cheese croissant, too, but we found that a single patty was more than enough (the double came in at number six in our ranking because it was simply too heavy). Finally, the slice of cheese that was loaded into the sandwich along with the eggs was melty and fused to the top of the croissant and sausage, giving the sammie a uniform consistency.