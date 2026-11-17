Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated Nonstick Cookware Set Is Under $200
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With all of the cookware available across brick-and-mortar stores and online retailers, it can be overwhelming to determine which ones are the best to buy. The best isn't always the most expensive either, as Consumer Reports — the 90-year-old, nonprofit consumer products and services tester — has demonstrated many times. For instance, the Tramontina Gourmet enameled cast iron skillet is its highest-rated cast iron frying pan, and it's less than $50 at Walmart. And among the many nonstick cookware sets available, you might be surprised that its choice – Figmint – is less than $200.
Figmint might not be a brand that you're familiar with unless you shop at Target a lot because it's exclusive to the retailer. Launched in September 2023, it's the store's first completely owned kitchen brand, offering a versatile collection of cookware, tools, and accessories with matching aesthetics for a unified visual style. The Figmint 12-piece nonstick ceramic-coated aluminum cookware set, which you can purchase for $180 in Target stores or online, won out in Consumer Reports' lab testing.
Compared to the close runner-up (Calphalon at about $400), the experts found that both were fantastic at cooking evenly. However, the Figmint pots and pans have superior nonstick food release and nonstick durability. This set also tested better overall compared to other well-known brands like Caraway, Oxo, and GreenPan. It's also worth noting that the set performed well (although not perfectly) in the heating speed, sauce simmer, and handle temperature categories.
What comes with the Figmint nonstick ceramic cookware set and what customers think
With 12 pieces, the Figmint nonstick ceramic-coated aluminum cookware set includes 1.5-quart and 3-quart covered saucepans, a 5-quart sauté pan, and a 6-quart stockpot — all with glass lids. You also get 8-inch, 10-inch, and 12-inch frying pans, the latter of which comes with a lid. To protect the pots and pans from scratches during storage, the set comes with six snowflake-shaped felt guards. The best part is that the ceramic coating is free of PFOA and PTFE toxins, and you can use it on electric, gas, and induction stove types and in an oven up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. And for a cohesive kitchen design, you can look for Target kitchen tools under $10 that feature the Figmint brand, such as silicone turners, basting brushes, and tongs.
While the Figmint nonstick cookware set performed the best in Consumer Reports' lab tests, its handle sturdiness performance was mediocre. That's reflected in the mixed reviews from shoppers as well. Generally, Target customers love the style, even heat distribution, and wide stove compatibility, but only 58% of them recommend the set because they've experienced issues with the long-term durability of the coating and handles. One of the facts about Target's return policy that shoppers will love, though, is that The Bullseye Promise means the store's own brand products are guaranteed for one year. As long as you have the receipt, you can return cookware to the store or website within 365 days if you're not satisfied with the performance.