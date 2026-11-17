We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With all of the cookware available across brick-and-mortar stores and online retailers, it can be overwhelming to determine which ones are the best to buy. The best isn't always the most expensive either, as Consumer Reports — the 90-year-old, nonprofit consumer products and services tester — has demonstrated many times. For instance, the Tramontina Gourmet enameled cast iron skillet is its highest-rated cast iron frying pan, and it's less than $50 at Walmart. And among the many nonstick cookware sets available, you might be surprised that its choice – Figmint – is less than $200.

Figmint might not be a brand that you're familiar with unless you shop at Target a lot because it's exclusive to the retailer. Launched in September 2023, it's the store's first completely owned kitchen brand, offering a versatile collection of cookware, tools, and accessories with matching aesthetics for a unified visual style. The Figmint 12-piece nonstick ceramic-coated aluminum cookware set, which you can purchase for $180 in Target stores or online, won out in Consumer Reports' lab testing.

Compared to the close runner-up (Calphalon at about $400), the experts found that both were fantastic at cooking evenly. However, the Figmint pots and pans have superior nonstick food release and nonstick durability. This set also tested better overall compared to other well-known brands like Caraway, Oxo, and GreenPan. It's also worth noting that the set performed well (although not perfectly) in the heating speed, sauce simmer, and handle temperature categories.