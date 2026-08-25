17 Target Kitchen Tools Under $10 To Look For On Your Next Shopping Trip
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Target is full of great finds — many of which are usually on the affordable side. You can find everything from a plethora of snacks from Good & Gather (one of Target's store brands) to products to declutter and organize your kitchen. But if your kitchen isn't cluttered enough — as in, you need to buy more utensils or gadgets for everyday cooking — then Target has you covered there, too.
In fact, you can stock up your kitchen tool set for pretty cheap at Target. To help you out, we've compiled this list of some essential kitchen items and utensils, all of which are priced under 10 bucks. That means that you can add quite a few of these products to your Target cart without having to worry about going over budget. Many of these items show up on our list of 30 essential cooking tools, so a quick trip to Target (after reading this list for guidance) should help you fill out your kitchen with all the necessary items you need on a daily basis. Read on to see what Target has to offer when it comes to cheap (but still high-quality) kitchen products.
Room Essentials 5-Piece Kitchen Utensil Starter Set, Gray
If you need a simple kitchen utensil set to get you started, this needs to be added to your cart right away. The starter set includes a turner, a slotted turner, a spoon, a pasta spoon, and a slotted spoon. Made out of nylon, the utensils are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. Each utensil has a hole at the end of the handle, so you can choose to hang them up for storage (which is great for kitchens with limited space).
Buy the Room Essentials Five-Piece Utensil Starter Set from Target for $5.
Room Essentials Clip-On Pan Strainer
It's essential to have a good strainer on hand in your kitchen — especially if you, say, make a lot of homemade pasta dishes (including any of our best-ever pasta recipes). This clip-on strainer can attach to just about any pot or bowl, making it super easy to quickly and conveniently strain anything you need. It's made of silicone, is dishwasher safe, and has an aesthetically pleasing blue hue (so, as a bonus, it gives your kitchen a pop of fun color).
Buy the Room Essentials Clip-On Strainer from Target for $5.
Figmint Stainless Steel Ladle
If you love to make homemade soups or stews — everything from classic chicken noodle soup to easy beef stew — then you need to have a ladle on hand. This pick from Target is a straightforward ladle that will do the trick. It's made of stainless steel with a silver finish, it has an ergonomic handle, and it's dishwasher safe. What more could you ask for in a good ladle?
Buy the Figmint Stainless Steel Ladle from Target for $8.
Threshold Stoneware Spoon Rest
If you do any cooking at home, then you need a spoon rest — after all, it can be hard to get around to cleaning the counters as often as we should, so we need a clean place to rest our utensils. This simple spoon rest from Target is exactly what you need. It's dishwasher-safe, made of ceramic, and has a white hue that will fit into any kitchen aesthetic. It's 5 inches wide and 5.25 inches long.
Buy the Threshold Stoneware Spoon Rest from Target for $4.
Room Essentials Can Opener
Everyone needs a can opener, but it doesn't need to be anything fancy. This to-the-point can opener from Target, which costs just a few bucks, is more than enough to get the job done. It's easy to use with sharp metal cutting wheels. It also has an easy-twist knob and long handles with an easy grip. As a plus, it's dishwasher safe.
Buy the Room Essentials Can Opener from Target for $3.
Cook With Color Wooden Pasta Spoon
Just like pasta lovers need a strainer, they also need a pasta spoon. This wooden spoon is designed specifically for serving pasta — it has a center drain hole and a tooth design for gripping noodles. It has an ergonomic handle, is heat-resistant, and lightweight. The wood finish is elegant and classic, so it may even make your kitchen aesthetic feel a bit more elegant. The only downside is it's recommended that you hand wash it for the best durability.
Buy the Cook With Color Wooden Pasta Spoon from Target for $3.99.
Figmint Stainless Steel Kitchen Shears with Soft Grip
Kitchen shears are another essential that you'll want to make sure you have around — in fact, we think you should use them a whole lot more than you probably are. These shears are made of stainless steel with a three-inch blade. There's a soft-grip handle for comfortability, as well as a cover for the blades. As a bonus, these shears have a built-in bottle opener, so it's essentially two kitchen tools in one.
Buy the Figmint Stainless Steel Kitchen Shears from Target for $8.
Figmint 4-Piece Silicone Collapsible Funnel Set
You may not think that you need to buy a funnel set, but it can certainly come in handy (and if you buy in bulk, it's actually the kitchen tool you absolutely need). This four-piece set comes with three funnels of different sizes, as well as a strainer. Since they're collapsible, they're super easy to store away without taking up too much space. Made of silicone, these funnels are dishwasher safe. Each funnel is a different fun color (orange, blue, and green).
Buy the Figmint Four-Piece Collapsible Funnel Set from Target for $6.
OXO Softworks Stainless Steel Pie Spatula
If you like to bake pies or cakes, then you need to add this pie server to your cart. It's designed to both slice and serve pie or cake pieces (with a serrated edge for the slicing aspect). The blade is made of stainless steel, it has a soft-grip handle, and is dishwasher-safe. Buy this tool and decide which dessert you'll be using it on first (perhaps a classic apple pie or a two-layer chocolate cake).
Buy the OXO Stainless Steel Pie Spatula from Target for $9.99.
Room Essentials 2-Piece Collapsible Colander Set
If you prefer an actual colander to a clip-on strainer, then check out this two-piece collapsible colander set from Room Essentials. Along with straining pasta, you can use these colanders for tasks like washing produce, straining canned goods, and more. The set comes with two strainers of different sizes, both of which have an aesthetically pleasing blue colored design. Each colander has evenly spaced holes, is dishwasher safe, and collapses for easy storage.
Buy the Room Essentials Two-Piece Collapsible Colander Set from Target for $5.
Figmint Soft Grip Swivel Peeler
While it may not come to mind first and foremost, you're going to need a peeler at some point for various fruits and veggies. This Figmint swivel peeler is made of stainless steel, has a soft-grip handle, and is super easy to use. It's simple and straightforward, as well as durable, so after you spend a few bucks on this, you won't have to think about buying a peeler again for a while.
Buy the Figmint Soft Grip Swivel Peeler from Target for $5.
Figmint Stainless Steel Pizza Cutter
Anyone who eats pizza at home — whether it's a frozen pizza or made from scratch — is going to need a pizza cutter at some point. The Figmint pizza cutter is made of stainless steel, with a four-inch roller blade and a silver finish. It comes with a cover to keep over the blade when it's not in use. It's dishwasher-safe, too.
Buy the Figmint Stainless Steel Pizza Cutter from Target for $8.
Figmint Nylon Soft Grip Ground Meat Chopper
Cooking with ground meat is an easy way to make a protein-rich dinner that's low-effort — it's also versatile (we have lists for ground beef recipes and meals to make with ground chicken, if you need inspiration). When cooking with ground meat, it'll make your life much easier to have a ground meat chopper in your kitchen, one that is designed to break up and stir ground meat easily. This one has a soft grip handle and a Nylon head that's heat resistant.
Buy the Figmint Ground Meat Chopper from Target for $8.
Cat & Jack 3-Piece Sandwich Cutter Set
If you have young kids and want to make their sandwiches more fun, you'll want to grab a Cat & Jack sandwich cutter set. The set comes with two cutters, which not only turn sandwiches into fun shapes but also crimp the edges. Each sandwich cutter has removable pieces and can be washed in the dishwasher on the top rack. There are six different sets of shapes to choose from, all with their own colors: strawberry, bow, car, dino, floral, and Western.
Buy the Cat & Jack Sandwich Cutters from Target for $5.
Figmint Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop
If you love having ice cream nights at home, then add this stainless steel ice cream scoop to your cart. This scoop, which is dishwasher safe, will allow you to serve ice cream neatly and easily. Use it to scoop out a quick bowl of ice cream or put together the ultimate sundae — and make sure to check out our list of ways to upgrade your ice cream sundae.
Buy the Figmint stainless steel ice cream scoop from Target for $8.
Figmint 3-Piece Silicone Mini Turner Basting Brush and Tongs Set
Here's another collection that could work as a starter set: Figmint's three-piece silicone set. It comes with a mini turner, a basting brush, and mini tongs. Considering that these utensils are mini-sized, they may be what you need if you have limited kitchen space — or if you simply want a variety of sizes when it comes to cooking tools. They're heat resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and dishwasher safe.
Buy the Figmint Three-Piece Mini Silicone Utensil Set from Target for $6.
Figmint Acacia Wood Solid Spoon
For the last item on this list, we have a solid wood cooking spoon from Figmint. It's made of acacia wood and is designed to last a long time. It has an ergonomic handle for comfortability, so you may just want to use it for everything — and after all, a wooden spoon is quite versatile, so this may even end up being your most-used utensil.
Buy the Figmint Acacia Wood Solid Spoon from Target for $5.