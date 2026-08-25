17 Target Kitchen Tools Under $10 To Look For On Your Next Shopping Trip

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Target is full of great finds — many of which are usually on the affordable side. You can find everything from a plethora of snacks from Good & Gather (one of Target's store brands) to products to declutter and organize your kitchen. But if your kitchen isn't cluttered enough — as in, you need to buy more utensils or gadgets for everyday cooking — then Target has you covered there, too.

In fact, you can stock up your kitchen tool set for pretty cheap at Target. To help you out, we've compiled this list of some essential kitchen items and utensils, all of which are priced under 10 bucks. That means that you can add quite a few of these products to your Target cart without having to worry about going over budget. Many of these items show up on our list of 30 essential cooking tools, so a quick trip to Target (after reading this list for guidance) should help you fill out your kitchen with all the necessary items you need on a daily basis. Read on to see what Target has to offer when it comes to cheap (but still high-quality) kitchen products.