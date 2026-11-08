Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated Cast Iron Frying Pan Is Under $50 At Walmart
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When you're looking for a cast iron pan, the choices can be overwhelming. Plenty of brands promise a lifetime of cooking on one pan, but which ones actually deliver? Consumer Reports, the 90-year old nonprofit that tests consumer products and services, turned its critical eye to the world of cast iron. The testers split the pans into groups: coated and uncoated. The top rated of both groups was coated: Tramontina Enameled Cast Iron Series 1000.
The ratings were close, but the Tramontina came out on top thanks to its ease of cleaning and ability to bake. Almost all the tested pans scored top marks for searing steaks, and the Tramontina was no exception. All the pans were only average at cooking evenly.
The porcelain enamel coating protecting the interior cast iron is matte black. Porcelain enamel is a sprayed glass that acts as a barrier and removes the need to season. No need to worry that you're forgetting any important steps when it comes to seasoning your pan. Metal utensils or scouring pads can scrape the glass, so it's best to wash it delicately. The majority of the coated pans that were close to the Tramontina's rating were expensive, costing around $130 to $260. Fortunately, Walmart sells the top-rated 12-inch pan for $49.95.
What others are saying about the Tramontina cast iron pans
Consumer Reports recommends the Tramontina enameled pans, but do random people on the internet? Reviews on Walmart are sparse. On Amazon, reviewers praise them for their "reasonable price" and versatility. One reviewer states that they use their pan every day. It's true — once you start using cast iron cookware, it's hard to go back to anything else. Posters on a Reddit thread about a Tramontina 12-inch cast iron pan agree with the positive reviews. The brand is seen as a good one that strikes a balance between quality and affordability. "Tramontina has to be the best bargain brand cookware," wrote one commenter.
On YouTube, a reviewer posted a positive video of another Tramontina enameled pan. A year later a commenter asked how the pans were holding up. They responded with "They have held up shockingly well! I have a few minor marks on the Interiors of the pans but these are used several times a week and are washed in the dishwasher here." They summed up their feelings with, "For the price, honestly I couldn't be happier!"
Some reviewers and Redditors take issue with the weight. Keep in mind that this pan weighs 7.4 pounds, which, for a 12-inch pan, is not unheard of. As long as you're prepared, however, this makes the weighty pans even better at chopping up nuts!