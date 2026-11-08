Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated Cast Iron Frying Pan Is Under $50 At Walmart

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When you're looking for a cast iron pan, the choices can be overwhelming. Plenty of brands promise a lifetime of cooking on one pan, but which ones actually deliver? Consumer Reports, the 90-year old nonprofit that tests consumer products and services, turned its critical eye to the world of cast iron. The testers split the pans into groups: coated and uncoated. The top rated of both groups was coated: Tramontina Enameled Cast Iron Series 1000.

The ratings were close, but the Tramontina came out on top thanks to its ease of cleaning and ability to bake. Almost all the tested pans scored top marks for searing steaks, and the Tramontina was no exception. All the pans were only average at cooking evenly.

The porcelain enamel coating protecting the interior cast iron is matte black. Porcelain enamel is a sprayed glass that acts as a barrier and removes the need to season. No need to worry that you're forgetting any important steps when it comes to seasoning your pan. Metal utensils or scouring pads can scrape the glass, so it's best to wash it delicately. The majority of the coated pans that were close to the Tramontina's rating were expensive, costing around $130 to $260. Fortunately, Walmart sells the top-rated 12-inch pan for $49.95.