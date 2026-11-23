For nearly a century now, Ruth's Chris Steak House has been a destination for high-end dining. Its story dates back to the original Chris Steak House, founded on February 2, 1927, but things kicked into high gear when Ruth Fertel mortgaged her house to buy the establishment in 1965. Restaurateur T.J. Moran began franchising in 1976, and today, there are over 160 locations across the globe, including international locations in China, Canada, and Taiwan (via Ruth's Chris Steak House).

Through the ups and downs — including a fire in 1976 that forced Ruth to relocate the original restaurant and switch to its current name – Ruth's Chris Steak House has been about more than a meal. Visiting Ruth's Chris is about an elegant dining experience where people can celebrate special occasions, do business with colleagues, enjoy time with loved ones, and savor great cuisine.

As such, if you're thinking of going to Ruth's Chris Steak House, there are some rules to follow. They include both hard-and-fast stipulations set by the company and guidelines to help you get the most from your time. Here are 14 rules you should know before visiting Ruth's Chris Steak House and why they're important.