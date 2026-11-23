14 Rules To Know Before Visiting Ruth's Chris Steak House
For nearly a century now, Ruth's Chris Steak House has been a destination for high-end dining. Its story dates back to the original Chris Steak House, founded on February 2, 1927, but things kicked into high gear when Ruth Fertel mortgaged her house to buy the establishment in 1965. Restaurateur T.J. Moran began franchising in 1976, and today, there are over 160 locations across the globe, including international locations in China, Canada, and Taiwan (via Ruth's Chris Steak House).
Through the ups and downs — including a fire in 1976 that forced Ruth to relocate the original restaurant and switch to its current name – Ruth's Chris Steak House has been about more than a meal. Visiting Ruth's Chris is about an elegant dining experience where people can celebrate special occasions, do business with colleagues, enjoy time with loved ones, and savor great cuisine.
As such, if you're thinking of going to Ruth's Chris Steak House, there are some rules to follow. They include both hard-and-fast stipulations set by the company and guidelines to help you get the most from your time. Here are 14 rules you should know before visiting Ruth's Chris Steak House and why they're important.
Dining room reservations are recommended
If you're looking to have a great time, you don't want to sit around waiting for a table. As such, you should probably make a reservation, especially on Friday and Saturday evenings, which are the busiest times. Although reservations aren't explicitly required, Ruth's Chris Steak House says they are recommended. If you have a large party of 6-12 people, the restaurant prefers you reserve a table a few days in advance.
If you don't reserve your spot, expect some time to kill. Tales are rampant of extended wait times because people didn't secure a table in advance. One user reported on Trip Advisor that they showed up to a Ruth's Chris at 7 p.m. on a holiday weekend and were told the earliest a table could be available was 9 p.m.!
Fortunately, there are multiple ways to reserve a table. You can call the specific restaurant, use the Ruth's Chris website, or make a reservation through the OpenTable app. Just be sure to let them know if you need to modify or cancel the reservation. Ruth's Chris only holds reserved slots for 15 minutes for late arrivals, and one visitor claims their location charges a $25 no-show fee per person.
There are still options without a reservation
Was going to Ruth's Chris a spur-of-the-moment decision, or did you forget to make a reservation? Good news: you aren't completely out of luck. One option is to go during slower periods, such as right after opening or on weeknights. Ruth's Chris Steak House will accommodate dining room walk-ins as long as space is available. Visitors have also verified they sometimes see people seated quickly with no reservation, though it's not guaranteed.
There's also the bar. All Ruth's Chris locations have a bar and lounge area where seating is always first-come, first-served. Per the restaurant, the full menu is served, although some customers have reported a more limited bar menu. Either way, it's an opportunity to enjoy a Ruth's Chris visit with a more relaxed and casual twist. Visitors have raved about the attentive and nice bartenders at Ruth's Chris, with one visitor calling them "kind, affable, professional and efficient" on TripAdvisor.
Whether you have a reservation or walk in, be aware that per Ruth's Chris own estimation, an unhurried dinner typically lasts about two hours. Guests are allowed to stay longer, but the server can also move things along upon request.
You can request certain seating areas
You're probably used to most restaurants seating you wherever they happen to have space. At Ruth's Chris Steak House, though, you can request certain seating areas, whether it's a specific table, a window seat, or a booth. Some locations also have secondary dining rooms and outdoor patio areas. Although getting your requested spot isn't guaranteed, Ruth's Chris will do its best to make it happen based on availability.
The easiest way to ask for a seating area is to note it when making a reservation. When using the website/OpenTable reservation system, there is a Special Request field to note where you want to sit. You can also call the restaurant after making the reservation to confirm your seating request. Some visitors have even asked to be seated with specific servers.
Granted, this has a small potential to backfire — for example, it's possible you can request a booth and end up near the service station. A former employee also noted on Reddit that there were often heated arguments about seating times and preferences, chalking it up to "people can be very impatient." Overall, though, it's a nice touch to try and give guests a better experience.
There is a dress code
If you're expecting to show up at Ruth's Chris Steak House in a T-shirt and shorts like at McDonald's, think again. Considering it's positioned as a high-end establishment, perhaps it shouldn't be surprising that it has a "business casual" dress code. Ruth's Chris bans certain informal attire such as gym wear, tank tops, exposed undergarments, and shirts with offensive language or graphics. It also asks people to remove hats when they enter, although hats and sports jerseys are allowed in the bar and patio areas.
Nevertheless, the dress code has sparked controversy. In March 2026, parent company Darden Restaurants announced Ruth's Chris would be enforcing its dress code more strictly. Predictable internet outrage followed, with one X user sarcastically saying, "Too many white guys in ball caps. Yeah, that's the problem." Others claimed the food isn't good enough to justify a dress code, and one person even implied the crackdown was racially motivated.
Many people, though, have defended the dress code. One commenter asked on Facebook, "Whatever happened to pride in ones appearance?" And an Instagram user simply said, "Ruth's Chris isn't Chili's." The bottom line: if you're going to Ruth's Chris, wear appropriate clothing to avoid a scene.
The beef is high-quality and served on a very hot plate
People can argue about the dress code all they want. As the old saying goes, there's no accounting for taste. But what isn't debatable is that Ruth's Chris Steak House uses top-notch beef. According to the restaurant, every steak is either USDA Prime or a top-end cut of USDA Choice Midwestern beef. It adds that its suppliers first feed their cattle with grass before moving to corn to get the quality and flavor right.
USDA Prime and Choice are the highest beef grades available. It's estimated that only 2-3% of all beef products in the United States earn the Prime label, and the only difference in Choice beef is a bit less marbling. Perhaps that's why every steak at Ruth's Chris has its fans. Whether it's the New York Strip (Ruth Mertel's personal favorite), the filet mignon, the porterhouse, or the ribeye, it's hard to go wrong.
Be aware, though, that the steaks are served on a plate that's preheated to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. This plate is to keep the steak hot as you eat, although a few guests have complained that it keeps cooking the steak. Either way, don't burn your fingers.
Most entrees are a la carte
If you're a regular at fast-casual restaurants or more mainstream steakhouse chains like Texas Roadhouse or Longhorn Steakhouse, you're probably used to your entree coming with one or two sides. So, you might be surprised when you make your inaugural Ruth's Chris Steak House visit. On the standard dinner menu, every entree is served a la carte — as in just the entree with no sides.
This has caught many first-timers off guard, with one Reddit user recalling, "I couldn't believe that the [steak] didn't come with anything and sides were like an extra $10 each!" In fact, the a la carte pricing model is traditional in the steakhouse world. This gives guests more food choices and pricing transparency versus a set menu. It also allows the restaurant more flexibility to adjust the pricing based on outside forces.
The only exceptions to the "a la carte" rule are if you order a special or go to the bar area. Along with the dining room menu, the Ruth's Chris Bar serves pub fare like cheeseburgers and steak sandwiches (albeit with an upscale twist) that include a side of fries.
You're expected to share the sides
When you do add a side, don't be shocked when it looks like a meal unto itself. That's because, in addition to not including sides with the meals, Ruth's Chris Steak House has eliminated the concept of individual sides altogether. One only needs to see the menu's calorie counts to confirm this. The lobster mac and cheese and loaded baked potato are 930 calories each, while the French fries pack 740 calories.
Customers have noted that the Ruth's Chris sides typically feed 2-4 people, and the restaurant itself says to order one or two sides for the table unless it's a large party. There is no official reason for the practice; a former employee said on Reddit they were essentially told, "this is the way we do it." If nothing else, though, it's a unique feature that separates Ruth's Chris from most other national chains.
You can split an entree as well if you ask nicely — and in the case of the 40-ounce Porterhouse and Tomahawk Ribeye, we're guessing sharing is expected. Sharing sides also leaves stomach space for the starter and dessert menus, so you can create a classic three-course meal.
Happy hour is a great time for deals
Eating at Ruth's Chris Steak House can get expensive if you're not careful. In October 2026, one Facebook user posted a receipt of $359.37 (including tax) for a two-person meal at the Harrah's Las Vegas venue. There are a few ways to soften the blow, though. The most reliable is happy hour — or as Ruth's Chris calls it, Happiest Hours.
Every location runs Happiest Hours on weekdays in the bar and lounge area — plus weekends at some restaurants. The exact times and deals depend on where you go, but there are some stellar offers. Using the menu from the Atlanta Downtown Ruth's Chris, the $25 Ruth's Prime Burger is discounted from $25 to $14, while the fish and chips drop from $26 to $15. Select bottles of wine are half-price, and there are also deals on appetizers, beers, and even certain steaks.
Again, the deals vary. One Reddit user pointed out that Ruth's Chris locations in North Carolina can't do happy hour drink specials because of state laws that require such deals to last all day. Even so, it's a great option if you want a more refined meal on a budget.
There are promotional specials and seasonal offerings
Happy hour isn't the only rule for reducing your bill and finding unique fare. Before you go to Ruth's Chris Steak House, remember to look for any promotional specials and seasonal offerings. Throughout much of the 2026 summer and fall, Ruth's Chris ran a 3 Course for $60 deal featuring select starters, entrees, sides, and desserts. Considering the steak alone usually exceeds $60 when ordered a la carte, such a deal is hard to pass up.
Another example of a deal you might find is the Sizzle and Sip, which serves up a 6-ounce filet mignon, shoestring fries, and a cocktail starting at $49. Individual restaurants and franchises may run their own deals. Ruth's Chris Steak House also has seasonal menus with limited-time food and drinks, and there are occasional events like the quarterly TasteMaker Dinners.
Since deals regularly rotate out and not all locations participate, you'll want to check the Ruth's Chris website or call the specific restaurant to confirm what's currently available. If they have a special offer going on, snap it up while you can.
It does more than just steak
It may be a steakhouse in name, but don't feel forced to order steak when you go to Ruth's Chris. In fact, consider it a rule that you're encouraged to try anything and everything from the extensive menu.
When first-time visitors ask what the go-to menu item is, answers range far and wide. Some say steak, of course, but there are plenty of votes for the stuffed chicken breast, BBQ shrimp, and even the burgers. Ruth's Chris makes a big deal about its pescatarian options, and the public agrees, with one Facebook user saying, "They usually have some sort of fish special that is typically excellent." Of the sides, the lobster mac and cheese ranks highly, as do the sweet potato casserole, thin-cut fries, and bread pudding. Take it from one Reddit user who noted, "I go to Ruth's Chris pretty often, but I rarely get steak."
Furthermore, Ruth's Chris is very welcoming of special dietary needs. Whether it's keto, gluten-free, dairy-free, food allergies, or even vegetarian, it accommodates your requests and may have separate menus. The restaurant will basically do whatever's asked, so enjoy the freedom to order as you please.
The award-winning wine list is worth a look
Whatever you order to eat, you'll need something to wash it down. Instead of a boring water, consider staying upscale with the wine list. It's not just any wine list — organizations like Wine Spectator have consistently recognized Ruth's Chris Steak House for its wine quality and variety.
Go to any Ruth's Chris location, and you'll find dozens, if not hundreds, of wines available by the bottle or glass. They include reds, whites, rosés, and sparkling wines from around the world. Individual restaurants often have regional wines available. From Chardonnay to Pinot Noir, Ruth's Chris has the goods. Choose one of the suggested menu pairings or let the knowledgeable servers recommend a wine. As Ruth Fertel once said, "Good wine is good. Great wine is great. More wine is better."
That's not all for adult beverages, as Ruth's Chris also has an extensive cocktail menu. If you prefer something like whiskey, a martini, or an old-fashioned beer, you'll find plenty of choice at the bar. One other interesting note: certain locations let guests bring their own wine, although there is a corkage fee, which is essentially a charge for opening the bottle and using the restaurant's glasses.
They'll go the extra mile for special occasions
Ruth's Chris Steak House knows that most people don't go to an expensive steakhouse on a whim. There's a good chance you're going to celebrate or treat someone — and the restaurant will help you celebrate. Let them know in advance what the occasion is, and Ruth's Chris will add some special touches to make it even more meaningful.
The reservation system has a menu to select an occasion, with options including birthday, anniversary, date night, celebration, and business meal. Although Ruth's Chris doesn't publish exactly what it does for each, customers have reported perks such as confetti and rose petals on the table, notes on the menu, employees wishing guests happy anniversary, and a free birthday dessert. One visitor said they were even given some of the rose petals to take home.
Ruth's Chris can also host large parties and events in its private dining rooms, such as wedding receptions and corporate meetings. Event planners and catering managers are on staff who can do everything from rearranging the space to creating a personalized menu.
The holiday season is a hopping time
The holidays are a time to be with loved ones. If you'd rather someone else do the cooking, though, Ruth's Chris Steak House is ready. The rule here is simple: the dining table should bring people together, and they'll make it happen, whoever is hosting.
To start, most Ruth's Chris restaurants are open on all major holidays – Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's Day, you name it — complete with festive decorations. Some locations keep extended hours on these days so you can eat on your terms, and others are open during lunch hours for most of December. On Thanksgiving, participating venues offer a special three-course turkey breast meal starting as low as $52 for adults and $21 for kids — or you can order from the regular menu. The Newington, Connecticut location holds Halloween dinners, taking any excuse for a good time. Private and corporate holiday gatherings are available, too.
If you'd prefer to eat at home, Ruth's Chris will provide the fixings. Pre-order individual sides or entire Thanksgiving meals to go that you simply heat and serve. There's even a special offer to receive gift card bonuses, letting you treat someone else or yourself to a visit.
Certain restaurants have rewards programs
Are you already a regular visitor, or think you could become one? It's worth checking to see if you can benefit from a rewards program. Although there isn't a national Ruth's Chris Steak House loyalty program, certain franchises run their own programs separately. They include the Prime Hospitality Group, which runs a Ruth's Rewards program for 13 locations from Charlotte to Boise, and the Lana Duke Locations group that oversees the Ruth's Chris restaurants in San Antonio, Texas and Toronto, Canada.
Admittedly, the rewards are not mind-blowing. For the PHG program, points amount to about 5% cash back, and there's a minimum spend to redeem them. You also need at least $50 worth of points to convert them to rewards — and points expire after 60 days. On the plus side, you receive a free appetizer for signing up and free desserts on your birthday and wedding anniversaries. Casino-based Ruth's Chris locations also accept casino rewards points, though rates vary.
Still, for frequent visitors — and especially event organizers — the rewards are worth looking into. On the national level, the one thing Ruth's Chris offers is its eClub mailing list. Sign up to receive direct notice about events, special promotions, and new or limited-time menu items.