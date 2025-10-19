Skip Holiday Hassle: The Popular Steakhouse Chain That's Open On Thanksgiving & Christmas Eve

Thanksgiving is a wonderful holiday to spend cooking in a hot kitchen. Right before you start to mash the potatoes, you realize you're out of butter, so, as your family is playing board games, you're frantically trying to find a grocery store that's open and not sold out of everything. Then you get to wash the dishes, scraping the now dried potatoes out of a pot as everyone else catches up in the living room. It sounds like you need to get the kids involved in Thanksgiving next year! If this isn't a possibility, then we found a spot that will cook and clean up for the whole family for celebratory meals on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and New Year's Eve: Ruth's Chris Steak House.

It's on our list of top restaurants to eat at on Thanksgiving thanks to their service and the traditional turkey day meal. Prices start at $48 ($20 for children), for which you get a starter of a soup or salad and an entree of sliced, oven-roasted turkey with one classic side. For dessert, they have a pumpkin cheesecake with ice cream. If you'd rather eat at home, you can place a preorder to go. Christmas and New Year's Eves don't have special menus, but they are open and, in the past, have offered a Celebration Surf & Turf consisting of a 6-ounce filet & twin lobster tails. Some locations are open on Christmas Day, so call your closest one to see if they are as well.