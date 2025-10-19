Skip Holiday Hassle: The Popular Steakhouse Chain That's Open On Thanksgiving & Christmas Eve
Thanksgiving is a wonderful holiday to spend cooking in a hot kitchen. Right before you start to mash the potatoes, you realize you're out of butter, so, as your family is playing board games, you're frantically trying to find a grocery store that's open and not sold out of everything. Then you get to wash the dishes, scraping the now dried potatoes out of a pot as everyone else catches up in the living room. It sounds like you need to get the kids involved in Thanksgiving next year! If this isn't a possibility, then we found a spot that will cook and clean up for the whole family for celebratory meals on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and New Year's Eve: Ruth's Chris Steak House.
It's on our list of top restaurants to eat at on Thanksgiving thanks to their service and the traditional turkey day meal. Prices start at $48 ($20 for children), for which you get a starter of a soup or salad and an entree of sliced, oven-roasted turkey with one classic side. For dessert, they have a pumpkin cheesecake with ice cream. If you'd rather eat at home, you can place a preorder to go. Christmas and New Year's Eves don't have special menus, but they are open and, in the past, have offered a Celebration Surf & Turf consisting of a 6-ounce filet & twin lobster tails. Some locations are open on Christmas Day, so call your closest one to see if they are as well.
What people are saying about the holiday experience at Ruth's Chris
People on Reddit are rather positive about their holiday experiences at the steakhouse chain. It's often suggested when users post in city-specific subreddits looking for a restaurant that is open on these special days. In the Los Angeles subreddit, a user said that, for Thanksgiving, "Ruth's Chris is amazing." They especially appreciated the below $50 price point but warned it might be all booked up already. If that's the case for you, check our list of chain restaurants that are open on Christmas to see if any others are available and to your liking.
On TripAdvisor, a poster who dined on Christmas Eve praised Ruth's Chris in Palm Springs for the "great food, great service and nice ambience." They felt both the steak and fish were well cooked and especially loved the chop salad. In the Biloxi subreddit a user proclaimed, "I did Ruth Chris last year for Christmas and it was amazing." If staying in and cooking for the holidays is more your speed, but you still want a great steak, check out our guide on how to make a steakhouse-worthy dinner at home. Just make sure everyone pitches in on the dishes afterwards!