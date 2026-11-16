This Is Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated Ceramic Kamado Grill
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Kamado grills are known the world over for their excellent heat retention, thanks to their thick ceramic domed walls. With the ability to trap heat for a wide variety of uses — both low-and-slow cooking and blisteringly hot and fast grilling. And these grills last a long time too, for up to a few decades! With occasional maintenance such as the rusty grate scrub, quality kamados should be good to go for routine grilling in the years to come. But with a number of popular brands to choose from, like the Big Green Egg, the Pit Boss, and Vision Grills, how is one to choose the best kamado grill? Well, Consumer Reports' highest-rated kamado comes from the classic brand, Kamado Joe.
The Kamado Joe Classic Joe Series II is the best for a reason. With an 18-inch diameter, 18.11-inch width, and 36-inch height, this ceramic grill comes with a cast iron cart with locking wheels for easy transportation and storage (it weighs a hefty 232 pounds, so rollable storage is both helpful and necessary). And its two-tier format allows home grillers to cook multiple dishes at once at different temperatures. With an adjustable air vent for reliable temperature control and a cooking surface of 250 square inches, this kamado is both highly functional and easily adaptable to whatever heat level you desire. The grill retails for $1,499.99, but be sure to look out for sales; it has been known to drop in price to $1,249.00.
The Kamado Joe Classic Joe Series II excels in Consumer Reports' performance tests
Compared to a standout lineup of four other kamados, the Kamado Joe Classic II takes top marks on overall convenience, cleaning, and cooking performance. However, it should be noted that this grill is also the most expensive model that Consumer Reports tested, given that the Big Green Egg Large 18.25 is priced at $1,000, while the Pit Boss K22 Ceramic Charcoal Grill 71220 and the Vision Kamado Professional S-T4C1D1 both come in at $800. So if you are looking for a budget kamado, this Kamado Joe might not be the one for you.
Regardless, there's no doubt that this grill, while pricey, is a favorite among many. With 4.7 stars on Amazon from over 950 customers, this kamado consistently receives high reviews and praise from customers impressed with the quality and performance of this ceramic-insulated kamado. "Really happy with the Kamado Joe Classic II. The build quality is excellent, it holds temperature incredibly well, and everything I've cooked on it so far has turned out great," an Amazon reviewer commented. "I've used it for grilling and low-and-slow cooks, and I'm impressed with how easy it is to control the heat once you get the hang of it. Definitely an upgrade from a standard grill and something I'm looking forward to using for years. No regrets on this purchase—highly recommend it." And with hundreds of others voicing their own positive experiences with the Kamado Joe, it is evident this sturdy kamado might just be worth the steeper cost. Now that you have read all there is to know about Consumer Reports' recommendation for the best kamado to purchase, consider learning to cook with your new grill using the cooking method that results in the hands-down best cheeseburger — creating two temperature zones.