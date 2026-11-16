Compared to a standout lineup of four other kamados, the Kamado Joe Classic II takes top marks on overall convenience, cleaning, and cooking performance. However, it should be noted that this grill is also the most expensive model that Consumer Reports tested, given that the Big Green Egg Large 18.25 is priced at $1,000, while the Pit Boss K22 Ceramic Charcoal Grill 71220 and the Vision Kamado Professional S-T4C1D1 both come in at $800. So if you are looking for a budget kamado, this Kamado Joe might not be the one for you.

Regardless, there's no doubt that this grill, while pricey, is a favorite among many. With 4.7 stars on Amazon from over 950 customers, this kamado consistently receives high reviews and praise from customers impressed with the quality and performance of this ceramic-insulated kamado. "Really happy with the Kamado Joe Classic II. The build quality is excellent, it holds temperature incredibly well, and everything I've cooked on it so far has turned out great," an Amazon reviewer commented. "I've used it for grilling and low-and-slow cooks, and I'm impressed with how easy it is to control the heat once you get the hang of it. Definitely an upgrade from a standard grill and something I'm looking forward to using for years. No regrets on this purchase—highly recommend it." And with hundreds of others voicing their own positive experiences with the Kamado Joe, it is evident this sturdy kamado might just be worth the steeper cost. Now that you have read all there is to know about Consumer Reports' recommendation for the best kamado to purchase, consider learning to cook with your new grill using the cooking method that results in the hands-down best cheeseburger — creating two temperature zones.