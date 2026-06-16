For The Hands Down Best Cheeseburgers, Use This Grilling Method

The perfect cheeseburger can feature sliced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, ketchup, pickles, mayo, and more. While these additions can go some way toward rescuing an accidentally dry and overdone patty, the very best burgers — juicy, succulent, and moist — only require a simple slice of cheese. For the hands-down best cheeseburgers, using quality meat with plenty of flavorful fat is key, but the method you use to cook them has to be on point too. We'd advise creating two zones on your grill, which allows you to cook your patties across a couple of temperatures. This technique produces burgers with a seared exterior and juicy middle.

The truth is that better barbecue starts with arranging your charcoal properly by creating zones of direct and indirect heat. If you have a wood or coal-burning barbecue, you can create two temperature zones by pushing the hot embers to one side; the area where the flames lick the bottom of your burgers is the hotter, direct heat zone, while the opposing area is the indirect zone that works more like an oven. Alternatively, if your electric or gas grill has a shelf or several different levels, simply place your burgers higher up to create some distance from the fierce heat below. Many gas grills have separate controls for creating different temperature zones. The cooler zone will still receive some heat, as well as plenty of those smoky smells, so don't worry about your patties getting cold.