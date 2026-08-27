The Average Lifespan Of Kamado Grills (And How To Make Them Last)

The smell of charcoal, the sizzle of meat on the grill; outdoor grilling is more than just a means of cooking — it is a way of life. Kamado grills have gained a cult-like following today, but that's just scratching at the surface. This cooking technology, based on ancient ceramic cooking methods, has accompanied Asian cooking traditions for thousands of years — and for good reason. The heavy-duty nature of these grills means that a kamado is built to last for around a few decades!

Kamados rely on convection heat transfer, which results in the heat retention these grills are known for. The grills' traditionally ceramic interior (though metal versions also exist) ensures they can withstand high temperatures. And while other grills may rust over time, these ones can easily last longer — with the right preservation techniques, that is. Kamado grills are widely known to be low-maintenance, but taking these few steps will help to ensure that your grill stays in tip-top shape.