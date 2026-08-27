The Average Lifespan Of Kamado Grills (And How To Make Them Last)
The smell of charcoal, the sizzle of meat on the grill; outdoor grilling is more than just a means of cooking — it is a way of life. Kamado grills have gained a cult-like following today, but that's just scratching at the surface. This cooking technology, based on ancient ceramic cooking methods, has accompanied Asian cooking traditions for thousands of years — and for good reason. The heavy-duty nature of these grills means that a kamado is built to last for around a few decades!
Kamados rely on convection heat transfer, which results in the heat retention these grills are known for. The grills' traditionally ceramic interior (though metal versions also exist) ensures they can withstand high temperatures. And while other grills may rust over time, these ones can easily last longer — with the right preservation techniques, that is. Kamado grills are widely known to be low-maintenance, but taking these few steps will help to ensure that your grill stays in tip-top shape.
Routine cleaning is key
Whether you have a Big Green Egg, a Kamado Joe, or perhaps a Grilla, all of these brands benefit from some routine love and care. According to the Kamado Joe website, sweeping away leftover ash from the firebox is one way to prevent buildup and ensure proper airflow. You can also wipe down the exterior with some warm soapy water for added care. And for stubborn debris, Big Green Egg recommends cranking your grill up to a piping hot 600 ˚F for a couple of hours to eviscerate that persistent grime stuck on those grates — because no, a dirty barbecue definitely does not mean more flavor. Keeping your grill covered after use is helpful too, especially for those of you living in areas where pervasive wind, snow, and rain can speed up your grill's deterioration.
So while long-term care for the interior and exterior of your kamado is pretty hassle-free, cooking outdoors will take a toll on your grill's grates, which can succumb to rust given normal wear and tear over time. To clean your rusty grill grates, try mixing together some DIY rust remover with powder dishwashing detergent and lemon. Now that you know the basics for cleaning your kamado to ensure your grill's longevity, you can read about these 14 celebrity-approved grilling tips to get cooking!