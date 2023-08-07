What's The Best Way To Clean Rusty Grill Grates?

Outdoor grills experience quite a bit of wear and tear over time, particularly when it comes to rusty grates. Rust on your grill can affect the quality of the food you prepare while also contributing to major damage. The proper grill cleaning technique can remove rust and restore your grill grates to ensure your next backyard barbecue is a rousing success. The first step is to consider whether your grill grates are made from cast iron or stainless steel. With cast iron, you can use a harsh wire brush when removing rust, whereas stainless steel requires a softer brush to avoid damaging the grates.

The next step is to secure an appropriate cleaning agent. If you opt for a commercial rust remover, make sure it's designed for use on grills and is compatible with the type of grill grate material you're cleaning. In this case, you should follow the instructions on the bottle to ensure a safe and effective cleaning session.

And if you can't find a suitable commercial cleaner or generally try to avoid harsh cleaning solutions around the home, you can use household items to make a cleanser.