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The fall and winter months mean more than just sweater weather. For cooks, it's time for cozy, long-simmered cold-weather meals like pots of wholesome soup, and that means breaking out a Dutch oven. These deep, sturdy pots are a must for any serious cook — with their ability to hold heat and seal in moisture when covered, they're essential for dishes that need long cooking times, such as stews, or where precise heat control matters, like sourdough breads.

For home cooks, the go-to brand has long been Le Creuset. This sought-after brand even comes with celebrity appeal, with Marilyn Monroe having been a major Le Creuset collector. These enameled cast iron Dutch ovens are not only durable and satisfying to work with, but they come in an expanding range of beautiful colors. The catch is, they're not cheap. And even if you can afford one, you might be wondering if you have other options. Here are some other brands that experienced home cooks recommend.