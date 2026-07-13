Marilyn Monroe Collected This Iconic Cookware Brand

Just as she was a rare gem, so is the Elysée Yellow line, which Le Creuset stopped making sometime in the '70s. However, some pieces are still popping up on third-party sites like Etsy and eBay for as little as $50 up to nearly $400, depending on the piece. The brand's closest current yellow to Monroe's is Camomille. A modern five-piece set is priced at $600, and a five-quart Dutch oven alone costs $415. If you're lucky, you can find discontinued yellows Le Creuset once sold, like Quince, Mimosa, and Saffron, on the secondhand market.

If you want to cook like the "Some Like It Hot" star, you also need her beloved cookbooks, "The Joy of Cooking" and "The New Fannie Farmer Boston Cooking-School Cookbook." According to a 1999 People article, she loved making rum cake and boeuf bourguignon, but the most talked-about recipe is Monroe's extensive giblet stuffing.

Both her Fannie Farmer Cookbook and her famous handwritten stuffing recipe were sold in 2016 at Julien's Auctions in California. The recipe, which was worth up to $20,000, sold for $6,400. And the cookbook sold for $2,188. After you enjoy one of her meals, treat yourself to a hot fudge sundae, the star's go-to snack after acting class. And if you truly want to eat like the star, and you like living on the edge, you can whip up this two-ingredient drink she always had for breakfast.