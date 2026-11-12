The Adorable IKEA Storage Find That Deserves A Spot In Your Kitchen
There's a wide world of consumer goods catering to kitchen storage needs, but there's no need to limit oneself strictly to things designed for the kitchen. Generic storage solutions can also deserve a spot in the kitchen, and they can be cute too. Such is the case with IKEA's GREJSIMOJS, an adorable and functional conversation piece.
Each GREJSIMOJS features cute little plastic legs, ears, and a curled up tail, making the storage cylinder resemble a seated cat. It's available in two color schemes: black and white to fit any kitchen, or for Garfeldian fans of orange cats, orange and white. Its head is a lid, which also twists to lock. And with a height of 9 ½ inches and diameter of 5 ⅞ inches, it's small enough to fit in many spaces yet big enough to hold a variety of items.
Individually-wrapped snacks can turn the cat into an extremely cute candy jar; likewise it could also be a keeper for sealed bags of pet treats. These cats are also great for small and frequently used kitchen tools like can openers, potato peelers, fruit cutters, and more. Some of these items are among the best IKEA kitchen finds under $10, so you can pick up both a GREJSIMOJS and stuff to fill it with, without breaking the bank.
Making a habitat for your GREJSIMOJS cat
This cute little storage cat can go just about anywhere, but you'll probably want to put it somewhere you and guests can both be delighted by its whimsy regularly. If you're in the market for kitchen storage already, it would look great next to a NÅLBLECKA Kitchen Countertop Corner Shelf, one of the best IKEA kitchen finds of 2026 so far.
This corner storage shelf is meant to serve as a rack for spices, oil bottles, and other commonly-used kitchen items. A storage cat with small kitchen tools would be a natural companion for it, and with the shelf being only 1 ½ inches taller, the cat is appropriately sized to live next to it. (It could also go on the top shelf, but that might be an inefficient use of space.)
Another benefit of the cat's short stature is that it can fit underneath most kitchen cabinets, which usually have 18 inches of clearance until the countertop. And while you're at the store, take a look at MITTLED dimmable LED spotlights, one of the best IKEA finds to instantly update the kitchen. Mount them on the underside of your kitchen cabinets to brighten the space, and bathe your new GREJSIMOJS cat in a little light, just like real cats love.