The Adorable IKEA Storage Find That Deserves A Spot In Your Kitchen

There's a wide world of consumer goods catering to kitchen storage needs, but there's no need to limit oneself strictly to things designed for the kitchen. Generic storage solutions can also deserve a spot in the kitchen, and they can be cute too. Such is the case with IKEA's GREJSIMOJS, an adorable and functional conversation piece.

Each GREJSIMOJS features cute little plastic legs, ears, and a curled up tail, making the storage cylinder resemble a seated cat. It's available in two color schemes: black and white to fit any kitchen, or for Garfeldian fans of orange cats, orange and white. Its head is a lid, which also twists to lock. And with a height of 9 ½ inches and diameter of 5 ⅞ inches, it's small enough to fit in many spaces yet big enough to hold a variety of items.

Individually-wrapped snacks can turn the cat into an extremely cute candy jar; likewise it could also be a keeper for sealed bags of pet treats. These cats are also great for small and frequently used kitchen tools like can openers, potato peelers, fruit cutters, and more. Some of these items are among the best IKEA kitchen finds under $10, so you can pick up both a GREJSIMOJS and stuff to fill it with, without breaking the bank.