5 Costco Bakery Finds That Freeze Well
Costco can save you a lot of money if you know how to shop there. Buying in bulk is most often cheaper per unit. The warehouse store's bags of 60 tortillas and 3.5-pound pies are deals, but only if you eat everything you buy. Some of what Costco sells, like our recommended canned items, can last a long time, while other items need help. One way to ensure you get your money's worth is to freeze part of what you bring home, and the store's baked goods lend themselves to this storage method especially well.
Freezing Kirkland Signature baked goods is key if you live on your own and have a sweet tooth, but even large families benefit from stocking the freezer. Freezing a cake or pie lets you have a sweet treat anytime you want throughout the year. You can stash limited-time items to enjoy a fall-only specialty next spring. I live in a small house with one other person and shop at Costco regularly, so storing bulk baked goods is routine for us. From everyday bread products to indulgent desserts, below are some items from Costco's bakery that either I freeze or people online often talk about freezing.
Kirkland Signature Plain Bagels
While you shouldn't keep your bagels in the refrigerator, freezing them is a reliable way to keep them fresh. In general, bagels have short shelf lives, and before we started freezing them, we had trouble finishing a bag of eight in our house. It doesn't help that we like to have variety, so we come home from a Costco trip with 16 bagels in two flavors.
Some shoppers online felt that switching from two six-packs of bagels to a single eight-pack made freezing more difficult — they preferred to keep one bag out and freeze the other. However, the bagels' thin plastic store packaging isn't heavy-duty enough to prevent freezer burn anyway. Since you have to transfer them into a thicker freezer bag regardless, it doesn't really matter whether they come in one pack or two.
To defrost my bagels, I first put them in the air fryer at 320 degrees Fahrenheit for two to three minutes before I slice them. Then I return them to the air fryer for another minute or two.
Kirkland Signature Rustic Italian Bread
In my house, we always have some crusty bread on hand, usually the Kirkland Signature Rustic Italian loaf. We pre-slice it and toss it in a freezer bag to heat up whenever we have soup or anything else that needs a thick slice of bread.
Freezing bread affects its texture and can increase its resistant starch content, which the body treats more like fiber. This can help moderate a spike in blood sugar, which, according to a 2023 study, may reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes and weight gain. You don't need to thaw the slice before tossing it into the toaster; in fact, toasting the bread from frozen may have additional benefits.
This trick works with a loaf of any Kirkland Signature bread. Freeze a plain rustic Italian loaf for when you want something to dip in tomato soup, and the Cherry Berry Sourdough Bread with Pecans for a sweet snack or fruit-studded French toast.
Kirkland Signature Cheesecake
The Kirkland Signature cheesecakes are roughly 5 pounds. Unless you have a big household, that's a lot of cake. That's why when people talk about this creamy dessert online, freezing it almost always comes up. One commenter on Reddit wrote: "[Costco's] cheesecake freezes really well. I usually cut half of it into slices when I get it home and pop it in the freezer." Some Redditors like to wrap each individual slice in aluminum foil, parchment, or wax paper before putting them in a plastic zip-top bag or wrapping them in plastic wrap. Let it thaw for four to five hours in the fridge, and then it's ready to eat!
Freezing allows you to have the store's seasonal variations on hand throughout the year. With this trick, the fan-favorite pumpkin cheesecake is no longer limited to the fall, and the Kirkland Signature Strawberry Streusel Cheesecake can be an afternoon snack with a cup of coffee in the middle of January.
Kirkland Signature Pita Bread
Another bread we keep stored in our freezer is the Kirkland Signature pita, which is made with wheat flour, water, sugar, yeast, soybean oil, and wheat gluten to give it more structure and make it softer. We like to have it on hand to eat with eggs and hummus, and to stuff with veggies and cheese to make pocket sandwiches. We find that this bread from Costco's bakery is fluffier than most store-bought pitas, which, as one Redditor pointed out, makes it "definitely not a traditional [Middle Eastern] pita as those are thin," but instead more in line with Greek-style pita bread.
While you could certainly cut the pitas in half before freezing, they're whole in our freezer; we warm them up in the air fryer (set on low for a minute or two) before tearing into them. Instead of planning ahead for a dip snack, with a freezer full of pita, you can dig into a giant tub of hummus or a block of feta cheese from Costco on a whim.
Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie
The Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie often appears in August, well before the official start of pumpkin pie and spice season (fall), but once it goes away for the year, you have to wait until the following late summer — unless you slice yours up and keep it in the freezer. As one Reddit user wrote: "Pumpkin pie freezes and keeps very well. One of the reasons why it is the king of all pies."
As with the cheesecake, freezing the pumpkin pie works best when done by the slice. Some Redditors recommend vacuum-sealing the slices once they're frozen (so they don't get smushed) to keep the pie even longer; one user claimed that this also helps prevent freezer burn. You can use this technique on other pies, too, like the key lime. Some Redditors even prefer the pies straight out of the freezer over room temperature or slightly chilled.