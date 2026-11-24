Costco can save you a lot of money if you know how to shop there. Buying in bulk is most often cheaper per unit. The warehouse store's bags of 60 tortillas and 3.5-pound pies are deals, but only if you eat everything you buy. Some of what Costco sells, like our recommended canned items, can last a long time, while other items need help. One way to ensure you get your money's worth is to freeze part of what you bring home, and the store's baked goods lend themselves to this storage method especially well.

Freezing Kirkland Signature baked goods is key if you live on your own and have a sweet tooth, but even large families benefit from stocking the freezer. Freezing a cake or pie lets you have a sweet treat anytime you want throughout the year. You can stash limited-time items to enjoy a fall-only specialty next spring. I live in a small house with one other person and shop at Costco regularly, so storing bulk baked goods is routine for us. From everyday bread products to indulgent desserts, below are some items from Costco's bakery that either I freeze or people online often talk about freezing.