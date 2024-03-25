How Freezing Your Bread Affects Its Texture

Sometimes the fact that things won't be around forever makes them extra sweet, but when it comes to bread, it's mostly just disheartening. After just a few days, your once soft and fluffy baguette will be harder than a rock. The fact is frustrating, but luckily there is one way to keep bread from going stale quickly like this, and that is to start storing your loaf in the freezer. Freezing bread keeps it staying fresh for a much longer period of time than other storage techniques, upgrading its shelf life from three days to three months. Still, this method might come with some drawbacks too. For instance, do you know how the freezer affects the texture of your bread?

Let's start with some basic facts. Bread gets stale over time because its natural starches slowly crush in close together as the loaf interacts with air. This makes the molecules within bread condense, and it will become harder as a result. That's why bread that's left in the pantry, or in above-freezing temperatures, gets stale within a matter of days. Unfortunately, there's nothing to stop this process from happening. The only surefire way to slow it down is to use your freezer. With its extreme cold temperatures and lack of air, a loaf of bread will stay fresh there. And luckily, even though it hardens in the cold, your loaf will quickly return back to its original texture with just one round in the toaster.