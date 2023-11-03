It's Official: Pumpkin Cheesecake Is Back At Costco

For the most part, the Kirkland Signature pumpkin cheesecake gets rave reviews. One Costco-focused Instagram account posted about the dessert upon its 2022 arrival, and the comment section was particularly lively. Someone commented that they had eaten three of them whole and urged others to buy. Another person wrote with similar enthusiasm, "Those are the best!!!! I can seriously eat it until I get sick!" The whole comment section seemed stuffed to the brim with shoppers intent on getting to Costco to pick up their own.

Not everyone is so excited, though. There is no shortage of people, it would seem, who are vehemently opposed to anything pumpkin. One person demanded that it, along with all other pumpkin-flavored food, should be thrown in the trash. Someone else was particularly upset about the piped border, which they described as a buttercream when they wanted whipped cream, saying, "so gross. And the flavor of the cheese cake was so bland no flavor, it was painful to even finish one bite." Meanwhile, a commenter on another Instagram post complained that it "Felt very 'moist' in a weird way almost like it was not done."

Although the negative reactions tended to be more illustrative than the positive ones, they were in the minority on the announcement. One commenter returned 10 weeks ago to lament the wait for the cheesecake's November 2023 arrival. Now, that wait is over.