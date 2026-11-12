Not KitchenAid: This High-End Stand Mixer Adds A Retro Touch To Any Kitchen

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When it comes to stand mixers, KitchenAid is probably the first brand that comes to mind. The company launched in 1919 with the Model H-5 stand mixer, and as the line has been updated over the century, it has become known for making classic kitchen appliances that stand the test of time, with some owners reporting them lasting 20 years and counting. If you prefer modern appliances that give your kitchen a retro feel, though, a KitchenAid stand mixer doesn't quite fit the bill. Instead, set your sights on the stand mixers made by Smeg.

Compared to KitchenAid, Smeg is a relatively newcomer to the small appliance market. The Italian manufacturer was established in 1948 and is known for making premium major appliances, including dishwashers, ranges, and refrigerators. However, it didn't launch a line of small kitchen appliances until 2014 — all designed by Milan-based deepdesign with a 1950s style that was quickly recognized with several notable design awards.

The stand mixers have undergone some refinement over the decade, but Smeg has maintained the overall retro aesthetic. For instance, the newest models have been upgraded with a new direct-drive motor for more power, and the gradual speed-up makes operating the 10-speed adjustable control cleaner and safer. Smeg has also implemented a proprietary Steady-Mix System that enhances stability while mixing, and the core accessories (like the C-shape dough hook) have been reimagined for improved efficiency. However, there are some differences between the various models as well.