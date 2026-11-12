Not KitchenAid: This High-End Stand Mixer Adds A Retro Touch To Any Kitchen
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When it comes to stand mixers, KitchenAid is probably the first brand that comes to mind. The company launched in 1919 with the Model H-5 stand mixer, and as the line has been updated over the century, it has become known for making classic kitchen appliances that stand the test of time, with some owners reporting them lasting 20 years and counting. If you prefer modern appliances that give your kitchen a retro feel, though, a KitchenAid stand mixer doesn't quite fit the bill. Instead, set your sights on the stand mixers made by Smeg.
Compared to KitchenAid, Smeg is a relatively newcomer to the small appliance market. The Italian manufacturer was established in 1948 and is known for making premium major appliances, including dishwashers, ranges, and refrigerators. However, it didn't launch a line of small kitchen appliances until 2014 — all designed by Milan-based deepdesign with a 1950s style that was quickly recognized with several notable design awards.
The stand mixers have undergone some refinement over the decade, but Smeg has maintained the overall retro aesthetic. For instance, the newest models have been upgraded with a new direct-drive motor for more power, and the gradual speed-up makes operating the 10-speed adjustable control cleaner and safer. Smeg has also implemented a proprietary Steady-Mix System that enhances stability while mixing, and the core accessories (like the C-shape dough hook) have been reimagined for improved efficiency. However, there are some differences between the various models as well.
Understanding the differences between the Smeg stand mixer models and accessories
Whether you're perusing the Smeg online store, Amazon, or other retailer, you'll see two main 2026 models of stand mixers: Classico (SMF04) and Forte (SMF05). You can see right away that they're different because of the color variation. While the Classico has a silver base and colored head, the Forte features a matching base and head for all-over color. You get more color options with the Forte than with the Classico, too, but there's more to the differences than meets the eye.
The biggest one is the motor power. While the Classico features a 600-watt motor, the Forte has a 750-watt motor. Both come with a dough hook, flat beater, wire whisk, and pouring shield. However, the Forte is packaged with an additional flex edge beater. These differences are reflected in the prices, with the Classico stand mixers typically priced at $499.95 and the Forte stand mixers at $549.95 on Amazon. If you're set on getting one of the newest models, check the item details about mid-way down the page carefully. Some of the mixers available in certain colors and at higher price points could be older models. You might also see older models listed on the Smeg online store.
In addition to the stand mixers and their packaged accessories, Smeg sells compatible attachments that you can purchase separately — although not as many as KitchenAid. These include a vegetable slicer with four interchangeable drums, a single pasta roller, a three-piece pasta roller and cutter set, and an ice cream maker. Just like you can buy KitchenAid mixer attachments on Amazon, you can find these Smeg attachments on the marketplace site – sometimes bundled with a stand mixer.