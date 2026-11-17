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Rice vinegar has been a staple of Asian cuisine for centuries, dating back to at least the eighth century if not earlier. In fact, Mizkan, the world's largest vinegar company, started in 1804 as a rice vinegar producer. In the 21st century, rice vinegar has gone worldwide, with a global market projected to reach $1.8 billion by 2034. Also known as rice wine vinegar, it's a cooking product that has many possibilities for Asian cuisine and beyond. As with many other cooking ingredients, though, if you don't have a bottle of this vinegar on hand, there are a few things which can work instead, albeit with slightly different results.

Rice vinegar is perfect for adding sharpness without bitterness, making it a useful ingredient to keep on hand. Unlike some vinegars, this fermented rice wine byproduct has a mellower taste, a milder acidity with a pH of 3 to 3.5, and a sweetness that isn't overwhelming. This is what gives salads, pickles, marinades, fish, dipping sauces, and other dishes brighter flavor without the commonly associated harshness. Furthermore, it's a good source of antioxidants and has been shown to help control blood sugar and lower cholesterol. Finally, there are many varieties, including seasoned rice vinegar and black vinegar, to give your meal the right finish.

However, there may be times you need or want another type of vinegar. Perhaps you ran low and don't want to go to the store for one item. Maybe it's not available in your area, or you want a more affordable option than this relatively high-priced item. Or perhaps you're just in the mood for something different from what the recipe says. Whatever the reason, here are 10 rice vinegar alternatives and substitutes that you might already have on hand.