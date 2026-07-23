8 Store-Bought White Wine Vinegars, Ranked

If you're not using white wine vinegar when cooking, you should definitely start. This ingredient can be a game-changer. It isn't as harsh as other types of vinegar, such as distilled white, so its delicate nature makes it a perfect candidate for various uses.

You can use this vinegar when making sauces or add a splash to a dish that tastes flat, and it's an easy way to give homemade salad dressing a boost. Need a quick, light-bodied marinade for your grilled lemon chicken? White wine vinegar can surely enhance it. However, there are several brands making this vinegar, and not all have the same quality — the taste and aroma can vary by manufacturer, and sometimes it can be watery or unpalatable.

Luckily, I've taste-tested multiple brands to give you the scoop on which ones are worth buying. This way, you can pick a vinegar that actually takes your recipes to the next level. As someone who's been in the culinary field for over 10 years, I've got plenty of experience with this ingredient and recognize the importance of choosing a product that has versatility and flavor. Aside from those two properties, I also relied on other reasoning when deciding which white wine vinegar is best. If you're curious, my methodology is at the end of the article.