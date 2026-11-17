While ketchup is often the default go-to condiment for fast food, these days diners have a rainbow of options to add flavor to their fries, chicken, and burgers. One of America's most loved accompaniments for fast food and more is BBQ sauce, and no wonder — the condiment's combination of sweet, smoky, tangy, and sometimes spicy flavors brings a powerful kick to whatever it touches. Within the realm of BBQ sauce, there's quite a variety — though most fall into the sweet tomato-based American category — and that's reflected in the many styles on offer at fast food restaurants.

I'm an opinionated enthusiast of sauces and condiments of all kinds, and my curiosity in this area drove me to wonder how different options at major fast food chains stack up. After procuring containers of BBQ sauce from 13 restaurants, I put them to the test, dipping a selection of fries and chicken into each one and analyzing them. A good BBQ sauce should be packed with flavor and a balance of all elements, well seasoned but not too salty, and should complement (not clash) with traditional fast food items. With those criteria in mind, here's how I ranked these BBQ sauces, from worst to best.