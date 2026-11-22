If you grew up in the '80s or '90s, you undoubtedly ate a Lunchable at least one time in your life. Those odd-textured meats, neon cheese, and even the pizza option were all iconic aspects of childhood. What we didn't realize then is that this generation would grow up adoring charcuterie boards, as if we were subliminally pushed to do so by Oscar Mayer. But who doesn't love a solid helping of meats and cheeses? Exactly.

However, charcuterie boards can be expensive to make, depending on the types of cheeses, meats, and extras purchased. From dried and fresh fruit to honey and breads, the possibilities feel endless when it comes to this type of spread. A great way to save is by heading to your local Aldi, which carries everything you need for a killer board without breaking the bank.

Check out these eight Aldi finds to create a solid charcuterie board for your next party or night in. For under $30, you can get a wealth of ingredients that taste great, offer variety, and make it easy to become a Pinterest-aesthetic host.

Prices are accurate as of the publication date and may vary by region.