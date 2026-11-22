How To Build A Charcuterie Board For $30 Or Less With These 8 Aldi Products
If you grew up in the '80s or '90s, you undoubtedly ate a Lunchable at least one time in your life. Those odd-textured meats, neon cheese, and even the pizza option were all iconic aspects of childhood. What we didn't realize then is that this generation would grow up adoring charcuterie boards, as if we were subliminally pushed to do so by Oscar Mayer. But who doesn't love a solid helping of meats and cheeses? Exactly.
However, charcuterie boards can be expensive to make, depending on the types of cheeses, meats, and extras purchased. From dried and fresh fruit to honey and breads, the possibilities feel endless when it comes to this type of spread. A great way to save is by heading to your local Aldi, which carries everything you need for a killer board without breaking the bank.
Check out these eight Aldi finds to create a solid charcuterie board for your next party or night in. For under $30, you can get a wealth of ingredients that taste great, offer variety, and make it easy to become a Pinterest-aesthetic host.
Prices are accurate as of the publication date and may vary by region.
Start with a soft cheese
We can't talk about charcuterie boards without talking cheese, but where does one start when it comes to this food group? Hard, soft, stinky, sharp — it can feel daunting selecting a few for a board. A solid starting point is soft cheeses, and there is no better option than brie.
Brie is a ripened cheese that's made from cow's milk. Its velvety texture and mild flavoring is a great cheese for any board. You can leave it as is or bake it in the oven until it's extra gooey, but it's really about texture and preference. What's great about this cheese is its versatility. It's not overpowering and pairs well with a collection of hard cheeses you may want to use, too. At Aldi, you can find the Emporium Selection's Double Crème Brie Cheese for $4.39.
The only drawback here is the price, as it's more than $4, which can be a lot for one item when trying to create a full board on a budget. If you're looking to save, check out Emporium Selection's Cranberry White Cheddar Cheese for $3.29. It's an Aldi fan favorite, but it's also an acquired tasted. This one is soft but offers a tart addition compared to the brie.
Purchase Emporium Selection Double Crème Brie Cheese for $4.39.
Now for the hard cheese
Aldi has a wide selection of hard cheeses, but you can never go wrong with a cheddar. You'll find a stiffer bite, a sharpness spectrum, and a flavor profile most enjoy. It's the perfect fan favorite for any board.
A solid option from Aldi is the Emporium Selection Aged Reserved White Cheddar Cheese for $2.99. This is your standard cheddar with just enough tang to get those taste buds working. However, you may have a crew that loves something a little more exotic, so if your budget allows, check out Emporium Selection #Butfirst Coffee Lavender and Espresso Cheddar Cheese for $3.85 and the brand's Apple Pie Dutch Gouda Style Cheese for $4.49.
Not everyone has the budget or palate for this offering, but don't worry — Aldi has you covered. For easy selection and prep, you can grab a pre-packaged option, like Happy Farms Party Cheese Tray for $4.39. This one features slices of pepper jack, Colby jack, Swiss, and cheddar, which offers a larger variety of flavors and more bang for your buck.
Purchase Emporium Selection Aged Reserved White Cheddar Cheese for $2.99.
Aldi has the meats
You can't have a solid charcuterie board without some solid meat options, and like Arby's, Aldi also has the meats. While the store's deli selection can seem endless, you can't go wrong with prosciutto. This is a beloved option and typically covers the likes of most palates. And a package of Priano Prosciutto only costs $3.55. This brand is made in Italy, and its prosciutto is cured for 12 months. You're definitely getting your money's worth with this buy.
Meat can be one of the higher costs on this list, so sticking to one type might be the best plan for a smaller board. However, you can add variety by using an assorted pack like Appleton Farms Gourmet Deli Selection. This one will run you $6.05, but it features pepper salami, hot capocollo, and hot calabrese. If your group doesn't like heat, this one might not work, but if you need more options without breaking the bank, the Priano Prosciutto selection is a solid choice.
Purchase Priano Prosciutto Italiano for $3.55.
Crackers are king
Even the Lunchable options know that crackers are an important part of the charcuterie experience, but like the rest of this shopping trip, the cracker aisle can feel a little overwhelming. Since variety is the true spice of life, a variety pack is a stellar way to get more for less — in cost and flavor.
Unless you have a specific cracker or flavor profile in mind, an assorted pack is the best option for variety and not running out in the middle of your board's event. Savoritz 6 Cracker Assortment is a great choice, ringing in at $4.19. This pack features sesame wheat, seeded multigrain, cracked wheat, rosemary, poppy and pepper water, and five grain.
If those flavors aren't for you, or crackers aren't your main focus, you can always shift to something like a one-flavor flatbread. This fancier feel by Savoritz features options such as everything, rosemary, and sesame. These packages are smaller, but each flavor only costs $2.19 per package. For those with allergies, Savoritz also has a plant-based and gluten free option with its almond flour crackers. You can find flavors, such as sea salt and rosemary for $3.85 per package. No matter which option you choose, be sure to think about flavor profiles and how your cracker choice will connect with other elements on the board.
Purchase Savoritz 6 Cracker Assortment for $4.19.
Life is better with bread
Who doesn't love bread? We know those cheese-lovers adore a bread pairing. Aldi has a huge selection of rolls, loaves, and baguettes, but when it comes to creating a board, you want to think about size and cost.
We recommend Specially Selected Take & Bake French Baguette. This option slices nicely, it's on the smaller side to fit on the board, and it's only $1.95. And with a loaf that's more than a foot long, you won't run out during your event.
However, some folks want flavor, and Aldi has just what you need. If you're willing to spend more on bread than some of your other items, you can grab Specially Selected Asiago Cheese Ciabatta Rolls which come with six rolls in a pack for $4.09. You can cut this one up into small pieces and slather that mild brie right on top.
Purchase Specially Selected Take & Bake French Baguette for $1.95.
Go nuts
Depending on your allergies and preferences, you can go nuts by adding nuts to your next charcuterie spread. However, this is actually one of the most expensive items on the list, so when you choose, choose wisely. We suggest going with a variety pack which offers lots of flavors, along with a higher quantity for your money.
At Aldi, the Simply Nature brand has two options that both cost $4.75. The first bag features raw cashews, walnuts, and macadamia nuts, while the other offers raw almonds, pecans, and pistachio kernels. These packs cover all of the common nut options found on boards, pairing well with a variety of cheeses and meats.
This isn't to say you can't select a single nut option, but typically, those bags or jars can run anywhere from $4-$9, if not more. And if there is a place you're looking to save to add one more meat or cheese to your board, this is the item we'd suggest removing — $5 can go a long way at Aldi!
Purchase Simply Nature Raw Cashews, Walnuts & Macadamia Nuts or Simply Nature Raw Almonds, Pecans & Pistachio Kernels for $4.75.
Dried and fresh fruits add a sweet touch
Since charcuterie boards lean super savory, a great way to balance the flavors is by adding a little sweetness into the mix. A common way to do just that is using dried or fresh fruits.
When it comes to fresh, grapes and berries are the most common, but these items can run you a pretty penny. At Aldi, we suggest going with red grapes, which are only $1.39 per pound. You're only putting a small bunch on the board, so it's easy to grab 1 or 2 pounds and stay on budget.
If you're leaning dried fruit, you want to consider price and flavor profile. While items like dried mangoes are fun, they can cost more than something like dates — which feel like a little slice of royalty. Check out Southern Grove Pitted Dates. A bag will cost you only $3.19 and add something truly unique to the look and flavor profile of your board.
Purchase Red Grapes for $1.39 per pound, or Southern Grove Pitted Dates for $3.19.
Cornichons are a classic
Outside of meats and cheeses, most charcuterie boards feature some type of pickled or savory extras. Common options are olives (there are too many types to name), pickled peppers, and of course, cornichons.
Cornichons are essentially mini pickles — well, pickled French cucumbers that are deemed fancier than their larger cousins. And they are a stellar option for your Aldi charcuterie board. Unlike olives or anything spicy — which can be divisive and also costly — cornichons are more of a fan favorite, adding a tart and sour zing to the flavor profile.
Aldi features the Specially Selected brand, and you can choose from a mild herb flavoring or spice it up with chili. Both jars will run you $3.29 each. However, if you have money to spare, the store's olive selection features everything from black to stuffed. This section of the board is truly about preference, but be sure to check your budget before heading to checkout aisles.
Purchase Specially Selected Herb Cornichons or Specially Selected Chili Cornichons for $3.29.
Putting it all together
When you put our list together, you're spending just over $28. That's a real steal with eight stellar items that run the gambit of mild, sharp, tangy, and sweet.
While this spread is a solid base, there are a few things to consider: who is eating your food, and what do they like? Maybe you're allergic to nuts, so you grab another block of cheese to replace that absence. Or perhaps you're not a pickle or olive person, so you grab a package of salami to add to your meat options. With that said, meat and cheeses will always run you more, so be sure to check price tags, along with flavors, to ensure coherence.
It's also important stay balanced. It's a good rule of thumb to grab a few cheeses, one or two meats, one or two fruit options, one nut, and one savory jarred treat as a starting point. But flavor profiles matter, too. You might want your board to lean more sweet than savory, which is easy to do with Aldi's cheese, bread, and fruit selection. Add some honey into the mix or a dessert cheese to really change it up. Depending on your budget, you can also consider items like fruit, hummus, or cheese spreads to ensure you cover every angle. And hey — after the party, we have some stellar ways to use those charcuterie leftovers.