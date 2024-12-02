Beginners Can Build A Better Charcuterie Board With This Expert Advice
Who doesn't love a good charcuterie board? Not only are they full of delicious snacks, but they are also incredibly pleasing to look at. However, if you've never made one before, you might not know where to start. To find out everything that a beginner needs to know about building the best charcuterie board possible, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Dominick DiBartolomeo, the owner of The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills.
DiBartolomeo recommends variety in terms of flavor, color, and texture. He says, "Ideally, five or more types of cheeses: Sheep, cow, goat, triple cream, and blue cheese. You can have varying textures ranging from runny, soft, chalky, to semi-soft, and firm." This might mean a combination of Pecorino Romano (sheep), gruyere (cow), and goat brie, as well as a triple cream and a blue cheese. If you're making a smaller board and don't have room for all five cheeses, you could focus on three different textures, such as soft, semi-firm, and firm. No matter how many cheeses you want to include, you can look to our list of the must-try cheeses from around the world for inspiration.
DiBartolomeo also suggests adding elements that are both salty and sweet. This may mean having a few salty meat or nut options alongside honey and fresh fruit.
A charcuterie board doesn't have to include cheese
Maybe you have a dairy-free diet or maybe you're serving guests who just aren't that into cheese — don't let this stop you from making an incredible charcuterie board. Dominick DiBartolomeo says, "Here at The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills we offer a straight cheese board, a cheese and charcuterie board and we also offer a charcuterie board with no cheeses. I think it depends on the guests and what other food you are serving." If a shop that is literally called The Cheese Store can make a no-cheese charcuterie board, so can you. It may give you a great chance to put the other elements of a board in the spotlight.
After all, there are plenty of meats that are perfect for a charcuterie board — from more common ones such as prosciutto and soppressata to lesser-known meats such as 'nduja and bresaola. You can offer a few different types of crackers to pair with the meats. This is also a great opportunity to showcase some delicious dips, such as a buffalo chicken dip, spinach artichoke dip, or a simple creamy hummus. You can add some fresh veggies to the board to give your guests another option for dipping, along with the crackers.
Finally, round out the no-cheese board with the sweet stuff, such as fresh fruit and honey. There's a sweet, 3-ingredient dip that's perfect for dipping fruit into that you can include for variety. After all, according to DiBartolomeo, "Variety is key."