Beginners Can Build A Better Charcuterie Board With This Expert Advice

Who doesn't love a good charcuterie board? Not only are they full of delicious snacks, but they are also incredibly pleasing to look at. However, if you've never made one before, you might not know where to start. To find out everything that a beginner needs to know about building the best charcuterie board possible, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Dominick DiBartolomeo, the owner of The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills.

DiBartolomeo recommends variety in terms of flavor, color, and texture. He says, "Ideally, five or more types of cheeses: Sheep, cow, goat, triple cream, and blue cheese. You can have varying textures ranging from runny, soft, chalky, to semi-soft, and firm." This might mean a combination of Pecorino Romano (sheep), gruyere (cow), and goat brie, as well as a triple cream and a blue cheese. If you're making a smaller board and don't have room for all five cheeses, you could focus on three different textures, such as soft, semi-firm, and firm. No matter how many cheeses you want to include, you can look to our list of the must-try cheeses from around the world for inspiration.

DiBartolomeo also suggests adding elements that are both salty and sweet. This may mean having a few salty meat or nut options alongside honey and fresh fruit.