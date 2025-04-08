14 Surprising Ways To Use Charcuterie Leftovers

During my time as a cheesemonger on Long Island's North Fork, I learned about hundreds of cheeses and dry-aged meats, and how to create art with each one. Many of us know cheese and meat to be a snack, but those familiar with charcuterie know that it's an experience. But no matter how well-organized a charcuterie board might be, it eventually faces the same fate as any other crowd-pleaser: The dreaded leftovers.

Advertisement

Fear not, whether you put together an expert-level charcuterie board or you're a total beginner, there are ways to use up every single piece of cheese and charcuterie that was sadly left behind. I've crafted enough dishes from cheese boards to fill a cookbook, and some of my favorites just might save your leftovers from becoming an appetizer faux pas. While it's true that you could freeze some of it, you'll still need to find a way to use it once it's defrosted. Before your cheese ages much more, here's how you can turn it into anything from a brunch omelet to dessert.