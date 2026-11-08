How McDonald's Dessert Menu Has Changed Over The Years
McDonald's is famous for its Big Macs, chicken nuggets, and crispy fries, but the dessert menu has served up some memorable and tasty options over the years. The burger chain has experimented with flavored ice cream cones, created seasonal milkshakes that spark a crazed frenzy every year, and discontinued original treats that customers still wish they could enjoy today. Entire marketing campaigns were made around some to target children, a special holiday, or movie release. The ever-evolving dessert lineup at the Golden Arches shows how much American fast-food culture has changed over time. Playful dessert creations, indulgent fried treats, and whimsical characters gave way to healthier options, limited-time offerings, and modern flavor mashups.
While some remain on the menu, not every dessert has stood the test of time — but that hasn't stopped customers from reminiscing about the nostalgic treats from their childhoods. We selected five current and discontinued McDonald's desserts to showcase how much this part of the menu has transformed. These treats offer a sweet trip down memory lane through the chain's history.
Apple Pie
The history of McDonald's apple pie is an intriguing one for such a simple, small dessert. This was the burger behemoth's first option for sweets besides soft serve, and it reigned supreme from its debut in 1968 until it was swapped for a baked version in the '90s. The all-American slice was a fan favorite from the start, despite its molten lava-like center. "I haven't been to McDonald's in years, but if they brought these back exactly the same as they were, I'd be there in a heartbeat!" said one Reddit commenter.
Cooked up by Litton Cochran, a franchise owner in Tennessee, the pie used six diced apple varieties coated in dehydrated apple powder, then deep-fried and rolled in cinnamon sugar. The nostalgic treat made a brief appearance in June 2026 ahead of America's 250th celebration, and is still served at McDonald's locations in California and Hawaii. But for now, lovers of this old-school dessert that live in other states will have to settle for the baked version.
McDonaldland Cookies
While McDonald's still has cookies on its current menu, the discontinued McDonaldland cookies are the ones that we wish it would bring back. In the 1970s, the chain rolled out a marketing gimmick aimed at kids that created an entire fictional world, featuring Ronald McDonald and his now-famous friends: the Hamburglar, Grimace, Birdie the Early Bird, and Captain Crook. To accompany the ad campaign, the chain introduced McDonaldland cookies, shortbread-like treats that featured the characters' faces. Made by snack brand Keebler, the cookies were similar to animal crackers with a lemon flavor, and the boxes included games for children.
These bite-sized cookies soared in popularity when they became part of the Happy Meal, which McDonald's debuted nationwide in 1979. "I think McDonald's should bring back these iconic cookies!" said one commenter on Reddit. "I can still remember the delicious taste and the cute 'McDonald's' character[-]themed shapes. I realize the emphasis on healthier options in the Happy Meals today, but these cookies really were part of the whole Happy Meal deal aside from the toy." McDonaldland cookies were discontinued in the early 2000s, but you can still get them if you're willing to make the journey to Australia.
The McFlurry
Swirling onto U.S. menus in 1997, the evolution of the McDonald's McFlurry has gone from five core flavors with name-brand candy to a global phenomenon. Canadian franchisee Ron McLellan came up with the idea two years earlier, adding candy to the chain's soft serve. Today, McDonald's sells only Oreo and M&M's McFlurry flavors on its regular menu; but, over the years, the chain has released a variety of flavors, including limited-time versions and other brand collaborations.
In 2007, McDonald's added the limited-time, mint-flavored "Ogre-Load" to coincide with the release of the third "Shrek" film (and it made a reappearance in 2010 for "Shrek Forever After"). To celebrate St. Patrick's Day, McDonald's released the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry in 2020, and then the confusing Grandma McFlurry in 2024 (which was made with mystery candies and syrup). Other countries also have interesting flavors, like the Stroopwafel McFlurry in the Netherlands and the Strawberry Matcha McFlurry in the Philippines.
Tripple Ripple Ice Cream Cone
Vanilla soft serve ice cream cones have been a longtime staple on the McDonald's menu; but in the 1970s, it was all about the Tripple Ripple. A swirled combo of strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla on a sugar cone, this treat was a short-lived but loved menu item. "The Triple Ripples were my go-to dessert!" said one Reddit commenter. "They were pre-packaged [Neapolitan] ice cream sugar cones [and] were [delicious]!"
The Tripple Ripple made its debut in 1971, when McDonald's founder Ray Kroc met with Thomas Cummings, founder of the Central Ice Cream Company. Cummings' business produced the product for McDonald's, and the two entrepreneurs sealed a deal with a handshake. The new ice cream did well in a few test markets, so Kroc ordered around 100 million cones to be produced yearly for the next decade. After negative reviews during a national rollout and declining sales, though, the Tripple Ripple was removed from menus in 1974. Beyond that, Kroc's handshake agreement came back to bite McDonald's. Cummings sued the chain and was awarded over $15 million in 1985.
Shamrock Shake
Few seasonal desserts inspire the amount of obsession and frenzy on the chain's menu as the Shamrock Shake. The mint-flavored treat, whipped up by Connecticut McDonald's franchisee Hal Rosen, was introduced to customers in select markets in 1970. The green milkshake was such a hit that its sales helped fund the first Ronald McDonald House in 1974.
Coming around every year to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, the pastel-hued milkshake made with vanilla soft serve went national in 2012. Customers have been fans of this Irish-inspired treat from the beginning. "I love the Shamrock Shake, and if I don't go to McDonald's all year, I will go then two or three times just to get that," said one Reddit commenter. Over the years, McDonald's has ramped up the sweet green hype, even adding four new Shamrock Shake variants in 2017.