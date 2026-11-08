How McDonald's Dessert Menu Has Changed Over The Years

McDonald's is famous for its Big Macs, chicken nuggets, and crispy fries, but the dessert menu has served up some memorable and tasty options over the years. The burger chain has experimented with flavored ice cream cones, created seasonal milkshakes that spark a crazed frenzy every year, and discontinued original treats that customers still wish they could enjoy today. Entire marketing campaigns were made around some to target children, a special holiday, or movie release. The ever-evolving dessert lineup at the Golden Arches shows how much American fast-food culture has changed over time. Playful dessert creations, indulgent fried treats, and whimsical characters gave way to healthier options, limited-time offerings, and modern flavor mashups.

While some remain on the menu, not every dessert has stood the test of time — but that hasn't stopped customers from reminiscing about the nostalgic treats from their childhoods. We selected five current and discontinued McDonald's desserts to showcase how much this part of the menu has transformed. These treats offer a sweet trip down memory lane through the chain's history.