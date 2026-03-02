The Discontinued McDonald's Cookies We Wish Would Return

McDonald's customers of a certain age remember McDonaldland first hand, a fantasy world that gave Ronald McDonald a supporting cast of now-familiar characters, including Mayor McCheese, the Hamburgular, and Grimace. This McFantasyland was featured in company marketing to children from the early '70s until 2003, which also spelled the demise of a one-time favorite sweet treat.

Part of the initial McDonaldland rollout included a big box of McDonaldland cookies. Similar in taste and texture to animal crackers, they were embossed with the faces of McDonaldland characters and made exclusively for the fast food giant by Keebler. Each box had interactive kids activities on the side, but it was their addition to the 1978 debut of the Happy Meal when they truly became popular.

The Happy Meal was an instant smash hit for McDonalds, and for decades, McDonaldland cookies were one of the available sides for every meal sold. Their sustained popularity led to the eventual debut of a cinnamon graham variety. But amid both an aging marketing gimmick and early 2000s concerns about childhood obesity, the company discontinued everything McDonaldland-related in 2003 and replaced the cookies in Happy Meals with apple slices.