The Costco Cookies Shoppers Say Aren't Worth The Price

Aside from unintuitive pricing, another issue with these cookies is inconsistency between particular batches, with some coming out great and others unappealing. As one Redditor noted, "I have to be careful with these, some packages are hard and stale, while others are fresh and chewy ... if they are too brown they are usually already stale and like rocks." Another user on the same thread agreed about the hit-or-miss nature of these treats, adding, "First container I got was delicious. Second was stale and not good."

So why are these cookies sometimes not at their freshest? It's not totally clear, but another Costco shopper posited a theory that it has to do with the packaging, saying, "Interestingly enough, the 60ct cookies at my [C]ostco aren't pressed down to sufficiently activate the seal and it's like a roulette if I'll get soft cookies or stale... Sometimes the seal is so weak it just pops off with the cover."

Of course, not everyone feels that there are any caveats to the tastiness of these treats. One Reddit user raved, "I find these cookies to be absolutely delicious. If you were to tell me that these cookies came from the best bakery to have ever existed then I would genuinely believe you." High praise indeed, but if you're not willing to risk the potential of a stale batch, keep in mind that there are other Costco Kirkland cookies you might like more.