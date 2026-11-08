The Costco Cookies Shoppers Say Aren't Worth The Price
Costco, the popular warehouse shopping club, has a huge selection of food, electronics, clothing, decor, and much more. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Costco also has quite a bakery section housing many kinds of baked goods at reasonable prices. Of course, not all of Costco's bakery offerings are worth the price. Its Kirkland Signature Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies are an example of a dessert that just doesn't knock it out of the park.
Sold in tubs of 60 cookies for a price of $11.34, these miniature treats are made with chocolate chips, unsalted butter, enriched flour, sugar, and eggs. While these small cookies may seem like a good deal (just look at how many cookies you're getting for your money!), in reality, you'll be getting a better value with some of the other selections in Costco's bakery section. For example, while a box of these mini cookies contains 680 grams of total product, Costco's Gourmet Chocolate Chunk Cookies are 1080 grams of cookie for the same price of $11.34. That's 400 additional grams of chocolate chip cookie goodness.
And some shoppers did the math too. As a Redditor succinctly put it: "The original [chocolate chip cookies] are amazing. Ginormous [...] Same price. Yet much bigger. [...] Original gourmet chocolate chunk all the way ..."
Other issues with Costco's Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies
Aside from unintuitive pricing, another issue with these cookies is inconsistency between particular batches, with some coming out great and others unappealing. As one Redditor noted, "I have to be careful with these, some packages are hard and stale, while others are fresh and chewy ... if they are too brown they are usually already stale and like rocks." Another user on the same thread agreed about the hit-or-miss nature of these treats, adding, "First container I got was delicious. Second was stale and not good."
So why are these cookies sometimes not at their freshest? It's not totally clear, but another Costco shopper posited a theory that it has to do with the packaging, saying, "Interestingly enough, the 60ct cookies at my [C]ostco aren't pressed down to sufficiently activate the seal and it's like a roulette if I'll get soft cookies or stale... Sometimes the seal is so weak it just pops off with the cover."
Of course, not everyone feels that there are any caveats to the tastiness of these treats. One Reddit user raved, "I find these cookies to be absolutely delicious. If you were to tell me that these cookies came from the best bakery to have ever existed then I would genuinely believe you." High praise indeed, but if you're not willing to risk the potential of a stale batch, keep in mind that there are other Costco Kirkland cookies you might like more.