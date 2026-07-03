9 Overpriced Costco Bakery Items That Just Aren't Worth It

When shopping somewhere that requires a membership, like Costco, customers expect the highest quality of products, which is understandable. Unfortunately, there are some Costco bakery items that are worth it and some you should skip. For instance, certain products don't exceed or even meet the expectations of shoppers with regard to quality — whether it be flavor, texture, appearance, or everything combined. On the other hand, some baked goods are overpriced for the amount of product in the package.

With so many items to choose from, it can be difficult to know what is and isn't worth it. After all, the Costco bakery sells various pastries and is always introducing new stock. You can purchase traditional treats (like cookies, Danish pastries, or pies) if you have a sweet tooth. Or you can grab savory, cheesy bread to serve alongside dinner. No matter what your preference, it's always good to know that your money is going toward a Costco food item you'll enjoy. Let's take a look at the Costco bakery products that aren't worth your cash.